After the announcement of the disease, Bruce Willis spent some relaxing moments with his wife Emma and daughter Mabel Ray

The news of the affecting disease Bruce Willis for some time and that will force him to retire from his acting career, has inevitably rocked fans around the world. The same makes them worry about his condition. In the last few hours, a post has appeared on social media that shows him calm and happy with his wife Emma.

A extraordinary career that of Willis, which led him to act in some of the most famous films in history and to collaborate with top level actors and directors.

A few weeks ago, his family announced via social network that Bruce suffers from Aphasia. This disease affects the part of the brain that regulates the language and the cognitive abilities. Reason why, the actor will withdraw from his acting career.

Here are the words written in the touching postpublished simultaneously by his ex-wife Demi Moore, their daughters Scout, Rumer and Tallulah, his current wife Emma Heming and their two daughters, Mabel and Evelyn:

To Bruce’s extraordinary supporters, as a family, we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has had health problems and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which impacts his cognitive abilities.

As a result, and with a lot of consideration, Bruce is moving away from the career that has meant so much to him. This is a very busy time for our family and we greatly appreciate your continued love, compassion and support.

How is Bruce Willis today

Since the moments immediately following this post, the same social networks have been filled with messages of affection and esteem aimed at the great Bruce Willis. Messages which, as admitted by his daughter Scout, deeply moved him and the whole family.

Many are worry for the health conditions of their favorite, but in the last few hours some photos have been published that reassure partly.

The post appeared in the profile of Emma HemingBruce’s wife and taking the photos was one of their daughters, Mabel Ray.

The couple is portrayed in a countryside landscape and it is impossible not to enjoy them dazzling smiles.