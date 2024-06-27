Howl’s Moving Castle is one of Studio Ghibli’s most successful films. Howl’s beautiful design, Sophie’s aura and the magic added to the romance, present us with a sweet delivery with sinister overtones that create a particular aura, however, the film goes further. Now that we are in its 20th anniversary, perhaps it is time to celebrate by watching the film again, while reviewing the hidden messages between the saturation and darkness that Hayao Miyazaki projects in his works.

The vagabond castle from Studio Ghibli – released in 2004 – adapts the novel by Diana Wynne Jones that was published in 1986. Wynne’s fantasy title won the Phoenix Award for children’s literature in the UK in 2006 and this year marks the film’s 20th anniversary.

The most fans of The vagabond castle You will know that there are quite a few “big little” details that the director assimilated in a different way from the novel on which it is based, which left us with a film full of originality and with nuances that offer us new messages.

There’s no denying that the romance is quite touching — there’s nothing quite as intense as wartime or post-war love, as we see in the bittersweet The hill of poppies from the same Studio Ghibli or from other types of deliveries such as Atonement based on the novel by Ian McEwan. So, The bond that is formed under the political and military structure is a fundamental detail that we must not overlook. Now that the film is twenty years old, we should ask ourselves, how much has the world changed since its release? And even more so, what have we done to modify it?

The Vagabond Castle: what you should know in the midst of its 20th anniversary

What is The Tramp Castle about?

The vagabond castle It is set in a magical world where kingdoms are at war, because of this, different types of wizards and witches are called to lend their services to the nation. One of these wizards summoned to war is a young, handsome and powerful wizard named Howl who has a castle that moves between the mountain ranges.

The magician gets into various romantic troubles and in fact lacks heart, in response to this he usually pays great attention to the aesthetics of everything. One day, when the war becomes more dangerous, he meets Sophie, an insecure and hard-working girl who falls victim to a spell from the Witch of the Wasteland that condemns her young heart to live with the outward appearance of an old woman.

In honor of THE BOY AND THE HERON’s release On Demand, Studio Ghibli films are on sale on Digital from Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, and Fandango At Home! pic.twitter.com/8Y4XOl4UOg — GKIDS Films (@GKIDSfilms) June 25, 2024

The questions of beauty and the generation of links are drawn in the story, which is crossed by a dense war atmosphere. Although, towards the end of the film the main objective is the healing of the main characters, the environment in which it takes place permeates the narrative and transmits a special message. What to do in the face of war? On the 20th anniversary of Howl’s Moving Castle It is important to clarify, what purpose do anniversaries serve? In relation to memory, we could rework the need to recapture the message of the film, which is far from being only fantasy and romance.

The moving message of the film Howl’s Moving Castle and its current relevance

The vagabond castle marks the twentieth anniversary of its film adaptation, and we know that at the time it came out, Hayao Miyazaki’s political stance was clear regarding the invasion of Iraq by US troops in 2003. Troops who, on the one hand, overthrew dictator Saddam Hussein, who had been president of his country for nearly 24 years, and, on the other, settled in the territory alleging the danger of generating nuclear weapons. The conflicts continued until 2011, when the troops were forced to withdraw.

Currently, a couple of wars that occupy a large place in the world – but which, unfortunately, are not the only ones that are taking place at the moment – are the one between Ukraine and Russia and the one between Israel and Gaza.Two decades after witnessing the adventures of Howl and Sophie, it is worth remembering that canvases full of blood and violence, and hatred that spreads in the form of destructive fire, are still present today and are far from looking like Calcifer.

Source: Studio Ghibli

After twenty years of the brand new launch of The vagabond castle that criticized armed conflicts and denoted impatience for peace, is that, with a feeling of acidity, we realize that Hayao Miyazaki’s proposal is more relevant than we would like to accept.

Howl’s Moving Castle proposes a protagonist, Sophie, who fights to maintain kindness, peace, forgiveness and coexistence, all crossed, of course, by her light full of harmony and love. And that, it seems, we will continue to need for longer.

We still have a lot to learn from Sophie as a society; acts of kindness, understanding and empathy are essential to reduce the hatred that surrounds us. As Miyazaki says, from the awareness that existing is complicated, but there is hope in the face of discouragement:

“True love is two people inspiring each other to live. Recognizing how hard it is to put one foot in front of the other every day, how easy it is to lose the passion for it. Living is suffering, it is hard. The world is cursed, but we keep finding reasons to live.”

Source: Studio Ghibli

The vagabond castle It is a film full of light and shadow, which presents us with a universe full of fractures and goodness. Now that it is its twentieth anniversary, we should take a look at it to refresh our human nature, in the face of the immensity of hatred that structures the world through capital and the imaginary lines that have guarded the territories and beliefs of the same.

The 20th anniversary of The vagabond castle It reminds us that there is much to build, to love and to question, and that each one can fight from their trenches with the smallest gestures of kindness.

Where can I see the Tramp Castle movie?

Howl’s Moving Castle It is available on the Netflix platform, lasts approximately two hours. Remember that other titles from the studio are also available on the platform, so all you have to do is decide which one you want to watch today. Below I leave you a list so that you can be seduced by one of them:

Source: Studio Ghibli

Kiki, home deliveries

The memory of Marnie

The Tale of Princess Kaguya

Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind

Whispers of the heart

Memories of yesterday

Spirited Away

The secret world of Arriety

Princess Mononoke

The incredible howl’s moving castle

My Neighbor Totoro

The wind rises

The hill of poppies

Ponyo, the secret of the little mermaid

Red Pig

I can hear the sea

The castle in the sky

