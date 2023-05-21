EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section open for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

From a bird’s eye view, the city of Rio de Janeiro spreads out over a lush green, lush mountain range. The Cristo del Corcovado stands out at the top of that carpet of dense vegetation, the largest urban jungle in the world. Cariocas and tourists enjoy its paths, viewpoints and waterfalls, but all that glitters is not gold: a tropical jungle, especially at night, should be extremely noisy, and here, on the other hand, silence reigns. The animals are missing. “When you enter a forest and you don’t hear anything or you see fruit rotting under the plant, it’s a sign that something is wrong. There is no one who eats them, they are symptoms that the jungle has problems. Here we suffer from what is known as the empty jungle syndrome,” explains Marcelo Rheingantz, executive director of the project. refauna, which for a few years has been reintroducing animals that had been extinct for decades into this piece of jungle. If all goes well, the anomalous silence that the jungle suffers from will soon be broken by the roar of the howler monkeys, their next illustrious neighbors.

A few meters from the visitor center of the Tijuca Jungle National Park in Rio, there is a small dilapidated house hidden among palm trees and lianas that is usually given to researchers. In the backyard, eight howler monkeys, six females and two males, roam in a large cage. They are training for life in freedom. Rheingantz, a researcher at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ), supervises the work of a group of students, who spend hours observing their movements. They wear masks to avoid infecting them with any disease (especially herpes) before their future life in the treetops. His notes are key to finding out if the animals are acquiring enough autonomy to fend for themselves. They advance at a good pace; They are increasingly feeding on native plants and are becoming detached from the vegetables that humans buy in the supermarket. If they continue like this, the door will open in a matter of days. They are elusive and highly territorial monkeys, famous for the sound emitted by their powerful vocal cords (more like a lion’s roar than a wolf’s howl) and can be heard up to two kilometers away. They flood the jungle, especially at dawn and when night falls, it is their way of warning other groups that it is better not to approach them.

Marcelo Rheingatz searches for howler monkeys in the treetops of Tijuca. Leonardo Carrato

The last official record of howler monkeys in the jungle of Rio was made by Charles Darwin in 1832. On his expedition to Brazil, the English naturalist captured two specimens and was impressed by the strength of their tail, which was tied to the branches of the trees even when the animal lost its life, as he explained in his diaries. Since then, the howlers have never been seen again. In 2015, the Refauna project introduced a first pair, which survived the yellow fever epidemic that devastated Brazil from that year. The disease was especially devastating to this species throughout the country, placing it in the vulnerable category. The pioneering couple in Rio not only miraculously survived (partly due to the isolation of this jungle in the middle of the city) but also had six descendants. The group that is about to be released now is important to avoid inbreeding.

Although other species of monkeys already exist in the jungle of Rio, these are the largest and the only ones that eat certain fruits and seeds, so their presence may be key to the future of several species of flora. “This is like a puzzle, you have to think carefully about which piece you put in first,” says the expert as he makes a fuss to get rid of the mosquitoes. The primates are not the first to reconquer their former Rio dominions. Before, the Azara agoutis (some ideal rodents for dispersing seeds) and the morrocoy de la selva (land turtles) did it.

Two university students monitor howler monkey activities. Leonardo Carrato

In the coming months, the colorful macaws are expected to return, which despite adorning tropical prints on all kinds of souvenirs, have not crossed the sky of Rio since 1818. Today they are extinct throughout the State. The idea is to complete the food chain until reaching the predators, at the top of the pyramid. Reintroducing jaguars, extinct in the city of Rio since the 1950s, is ruled out, because they need a larger territory and for security reasons. The Tijuca Park, with almost 4,000 hectares, is visited every year by three million people. In fact, interaction with humans is one of the challenges of this repopulation project, Rheingantz acknowledges. Before releasing them, the animals must be trained to fear them, especially those that come to the jungle after years in captivity.

Completing the puzzle of the Tijuca jungle will take time, because this park is the “extreme of defaunation”, acknowledges the biologist. Apart from having become an island in the middle of the city, it also carries problems related to its turbulent history: these mountains suffered a very strong deforestation from the beginning of the Portuguese colonization, first with the cultivation of sugar cane and later with coffee . The impenetrable jungle gave way to bare hills that ended up endangering the water supply of the city of Rio. In 1861, when Emperor Pedro II perceived that the rivers were drying up, he ordered reforestation around the springs and expropriated farms to recover the native vegetation. The jungle was replanted by a handful of people, including six enslaved. In just 13 years, more than 100,000 trees were planted. Despite the fact that non-native species were used in some places, such as mangoes, eucalyptus or the jackfruit tree, specialists often praise the pioneering nature of this reforestation plan. Over time, the trees grew and the jungle conquered its current appearance, but it was ’empty’. Of the 33 species of large mammals that originally existed, now only a third remain.

Visitors in the wells of the Cascatinha Taunay, one of the most visited places in the Tijuca National Park. Leonardo Carrato A pair of howler monkeys in the Refauna cage. Leonardo Carrato An old mosaic map of the park. Leonardo Carrato Visitors sitting next to a pool. Leonardo Carrato

It is a situation that is repeated throughout many corners of Brazil where the Atlantic Forest biome predominates. This unknown cousin of the Amazon, a tropical forest with as much or more biodiversity, originally stretched across eastern Brazil to northern Argentina. Being located in the coastal region where the Portuguese first landed, it suffered unbridled devastation. Only 12% of its original territory remains. The most populated cities in the country (Rio, São Paulo or Belo Horizonte, for example) are based on what was their original surface. 72% of Brazilians now live here. What is left of that infinite green mantle is now a mosaic of isolated fragments, cut by cities, crops or infrastructure. Repopulating the pieces of “empty jungle” that remain standing with animals is a way to guarantee their survival, insists Rheingantz, who is confident that Rio’s howler monkeys will soon become a symbol of resilience. “I have a lot of hope in this group. I hope that in the next ten years it will be common to hear them interact ”, he confides.