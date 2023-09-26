Howler monkey donated to Guadalajara Police to be returned to its habitat natural, reported the Municipal Police Station.

The Municipal Police assured that a man delivered the monkey at the intersection of Hacienda Lencero and Plácido Vega streets, in the Oblatos neighborhood.

The specimen has between three to four months old and handed him over to personnel from the Mx Wildlife Rescue Association, for his reintegration into the wild.

The monkey was received by members of the Forest Rangers, who transferred it to the Animal Collection and Health Unit in Tlajomulco.

It should be noted that the Howler monkeys are classified as vulnerable and endangered, according to the Red List of Threatened Species of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

Furthermore, having and transporting this species is a crime according to rule 059 of the Ministry of the Environment and Natural Resources (SEMARNAT).