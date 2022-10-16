The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Astronomy Society, Ibrahim Al-Jarwan, said that with the rise of the stars of the status of Al-Awi, he entered the “marking” or “Al-Wasmi” season yesterday, and the people of the Emirates and the whole of the Arabian Peninsula eagerly await it.

He stated that “wasm” is considered one of the most famous and praised seasons of the Arabs, the second of the seasons among Arabs after the Safar or Safri, and this period was called Wasm because its rain “marks” the earth with plants, and its rain marks the earth with greenery and pastures, and “marking” leaves a trace for a long time, and its rain is Mahmoud And beneficial for the earth, as it is at the time of the temperate weather before the arrival of the cold.

He explained that the mark according to the people of Al-Anwa’ is a term for a period of time that includes four horoscopes from the lunar mansions, each position is 13 days, which is “howling” the first star of the mark, and its entry on October 16, followed by “Al-Sammak” and its entry on October 29, then “forgiveness” November 11, Finally, “Zabbana”, the last star of the tag, and it enters on November 24, and the marking ends on December 6, to start winter and enter the cold and the first square of winter, and the number of days of marking is 52 days, while some consider it 60 days, starting from mid-October and ending with the middle of Dec.

He pointed out that the marking occurs at a time that Arabs call “the first spring” or “the spring of water and dew,” which is the season of rain and high humidity, with the mild weather that precedes winter and cold, and is distinguished from the “second spring” or “spring of plants and pasture,” which is a season Rain with mild weather, which follows winter and severe cold, and it is from the spring, as the public knows, during which wild plants and pastures flourish, and its rain stimulates the growth of plants and prolongs the life of pastures.

If the rain falls early during this season, and for multiple and spaced periods, the land fertilizes, and the spaghetti appears in the prairie, as the wild plant grows with its many types of seasonal flowers and herbs, and the green of annual and perennial herbs, as the wild herbs that grow as a result of the marking are able to complete their life cycle Complete before the onset of heat and sweltering.

The marking period is a good period for plant growth and agriculture, given the moderation of temperatures, with its highest ranged between 30 and 35 degrees Celsius, and the lowest between 20 and 10 degrees Celsius. For water and rain that precedes the marking by a period not exceeding 10 days called (pre-marked) and the clouds appear from the north.

In the marking season, the crossing of migratory birds, such as houbara, curlews and falcons, begins, and fishing increases.