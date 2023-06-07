RIA Novosti: the commander of the D-30 howitzer reported on the advancement of infantry in the Kupyansk direction

The Russian infantry carried out offensive operations and advanced in the Kupyansk direction, said RIA News commander of the D-30 howitzer crew supporting the offensive.

“In this area a couple of days ago, we carried out offensive operations, captured an area of ​​about 200 meters, our infantry captured,” he said, noting that Russian units are now preparing to repel an enemy counterattack.

Earlier, the head of the movement We are together with Russia Vladimir Rogov said that Ukrainian troops began to build a line of defense on the right bank of the Dnieper in the part of the Kherson region controlled by them. According to him, this is being done in order to transfer the liberated large group to the Zaporozhye direction.