In order to reduce the rebellious and national pride of the Scots, in the 18th century they were forbidden to wear tartan kilts. A prominent element of their culture that arouses sympathy and curiosity in many places around the world, over time its use became widespread again at weddings, graduations, national team football matches and other social events. Some fashion designers also use them. The ones made by Howie Nicholsby (Edinburgh, 46 years old) are unconventional and impeccably tailored.

This Edinburgh punk and tartan infidel wears tall blue boots with reinforced toes and laces tied loosely. The thick-knit socks, not fully stretched, reveal a tattoo on his right leg. A denim skirt hangs just above his hip, held in place by a belt with a metal buckle like those on airplanes and finished with a pin. On either side of the skirt hang two large black leather cross pockets, half-covered by a shirt over which he wears a three-button, checked-patterned jacket. He says that of the three of them – photographer, journalist and himself – it is clear who is the best dressed. The same one who has not worn jeans for more than 20 years.

Howie Nicholsby is the fire that set the traditional world of car manufacturers alight. kilts, Scottish kilts made of tartan; a woollen fabric with checkered patterns of different colours that distinguishes the historical clans. Before breaking the established rules, someone had to teach her how to weave them. Someone from whom, some time later, she would separate to follow her own path.

Geoffrey Nicholsby, Howie’s father, was taught to knit kilts by his mother, who had been doing so since the Second World War. In 1969 he graduated from the Tailor & Cutting Academy in London and obtained the title of Master Tailor. Two years later, together with his wife Lorna, they founded Geoffrey (Tailor) Highland Crafts Ltd., the business name under which Geoffrey The Tailor’s Kiltmakers and Tartan Specialists operates, located on Edinburgh’s popular Royal Mile and which became a world reference in terms of tailoring. kilts classic and with a contemporary twist, handmade and of quality. It was also the school where Howie learned the trade and what he would not do in his own business.

Tailor Howie Nicholsby. Daniel Martorell

He spent 10 years with his father and mother. While learning to sew kilts by hand, he told himself that they should be wearable garments for everyday use, without that historical connection between clan and tartan. Soon commercial and aesthetic differences arose between him and his parents. Howie describes it by saying that his parents urged him to sell Mercedes, when what he wanted was to sell Teslas. He was also not convinced by the location of the store: the Royal Mile is an area frequented by thousands of tourists, the same ones who buy skirts made in China for 50 pounds (about 60 euros) that, in the best of cases, they wear at stag parties. Finally, young Howie got bored, not of the skirt, but of the tartan, and began to experiment. To the point of breaking the rules of the game. He speaks of a “radical evolution” that became real under the name 21st Century Kilts, a brand he created at the age of 18 in 1996.

Before going out on his own in 2009 and opening his own shop on Thistle Street, he travelled a lot to the United States in his 20s and 30s and began to look at Scotland through the eyes of that country. This is where his designs come in, although he never unconsciously detaches himself from the traditional designs of his parents. Instead of the checkered weave of tartan, he likes to knit his skirts with wool, like a plaid. tweeddenim and black leather, as well as making use of camouflage and pinstripes. Her designs put comfort before fashion. That’s why, aside from embellishments and linings, her skirts don’t start at the waist, but from a point above the hip, to give it a more casual look, and the external, removable hanging pockets replace the classic purse that went around the waist of the skirt.

Howie Nicholsby takes between six and eight weeks to complete a skirt. Anyone who orders a skirt suit has to wait between eight and twelve weeks. Daniel Martorell

Just like a Tesla, his skirts have to be ordered and you have to go to his store by appointment. Doing so ensures that customers will be served and advised by Howie himself when choosing the skirt that best fits their hips, and a beer or a whiskeyIf the reason for the appointment is to choose the skirt that the groom will wear on his wedding day, then it is champagne that she offers. She works on demand and creates and knits custom skirts. She takes her time to have the garments ready; between six and eight weeks in the case of skirts. Those who order a skirt suit have to wait between eight and twelve weeks. Her business is a workshop, not a factory.

Finished orders, waiting for their owners to pick them up, are hung on industrial-grade rails. Before they are taken down, customers have paid an average of £900 per skirt (about 1,065 euros) and £300 (about 355 euros) for the removable pockets. It is not unlikely that these people have more than one Howie Nicholsby skirt in their wardrobe. He has more than 10.

Detail of some of the skirts already finished in the workshop. Daniel Martorell

Whatever he does, Howie always gives away a decorative pin: his logo. A brand that has been worn by Vin Diesel, Lenny Kravitz, models photographed by Mario Testino and other celebrities that he shows off. in his web page.

A business that was doing well until the pandemic hit in 2020 and she had to make changes to continue the family tradition of hand-knitting kilts. She closed her shop on Thistle Street and He returned to his father’sretired, at 59 High Street, Royal Mile, a street he once swore off. The workshop where he now weaves is in the historic Duntarvie Castle, which was once the royal tailor’s shop and was acquired by his father at the end of the 20th century. It is here that traditional Highland clothing is made and the best shops selling products made in Scotland are supplied.

Detail of the 21st Century Kilts store. Daniel Martorell

Since January 2023, the business has been run by Howie Nicholsby himself and John Webster, a friend and colleague. Together they have been able to overcome the crisis caused by the pandemic and continue with the legacy and the hand-made, high-quality Scottish kilts. Kilts with the stamp of the hooligan who got bored of tartan and makes skirts for everyone, whether or not he is a member of a clan.