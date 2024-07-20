London (AFP)

Coach Eddie Howe has confirmed his full commitment to his team Newcastle, as long as he has the support of its management, after his name was circulated as one of the most prominent candidates to take over the position of coach of the English national team, succeeding Gareth Southgate, who “resigned” from his technical duties, after the continental failure.

Howe, 46, made the statement after the English Football Association announced a list of names nominated to succeed Southgate, who resigned after losing the European Cup final to Spain 1-2 in Berlin.

Howe is among the top picks, alongside former Chelsea managers Thomas Tuchel and Mauricio Pochettino, and current manager Graham Potter.

Newcastle chief executive Darren Ellis said his club would fight to keep Howe.

For his part, the Newcastle manager insisted that he was still happy at St James’ Park, telling the BBC: “It’s an incredible football club, I’m very proud to be the manager.”

“I love the fans, I love the players, I love the coaching staff, so there was no thought in my mind about anything else, and I was very committed to the job here,” he added.

“For me, as long as I’m happy, I feel supported, I feel free to do the work I love doing at Newcastle, I’ll be very happy, and I am very happy,” he added.

Howe has long been hailed as one of the brightest young English managers, following his brilliant work with Bournemouth and then Newcastle, and during his three years in charge he took Newcastle back into the Champions League for the first time in 20 years and also reached the League Cup final.

Newcastle’s form declined last season, as they finished a disappointing seventh in the league, amid fears that the club will be forced to sell key players this summer in an attempt to avoid breaching Financial Fair Play rules.

Asked if this was the reason he would consider taking over as Three Lions manager if offered, he said he would be willing to stay on Tyneside as long as he felt the support of the club’s Saudi owners.

“Of course that’s my expectation, because I’m Newcastle manager and I’m very proud of that,” he added when asked if he would be in charge of the team for their opening league game against Southampton on August 17.

“But as I said, it’s all about the environment I’m working in, as long as that’s where I feel I can do my best, then of course we keep working, and I’m looking forward to next season,” he concluded.