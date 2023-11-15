Andrew Howe always knows how to convey something. He did it as a kid, a super precocious athletics talent hovering between speed and the long jump, and he became, for those who knew nothing about this sport, “the snack guy” thanks to a lucky commercial. He still does it today, after having passed the end-of-career milestone, a career filled with gold from the 2006 European Championships and silver from the 2007 Osaka World Championships, before backtracking and having second thoughts. With a dream-goal: to participate in the continental event that will take place in Rome, his city, from 7 to 12 June. Andrew told the students of the Tasso high school and the San Giovanni Battista private scientific high school about the months he spent, the illness of his mother who luckily is now better: “I said: if you can do it, let’s do it together. And then he will soon become a dad. So what I do I dedicate to them.” “What I do” is nothing more than training. No longer in Rieti, but at the Martellini stadium of the Baths of Caracalla. “I’m still in the introductory phase, but I’m confident. When I competed in Siena (he jumped 7.32, ed.), it was an emotion: I looked like a kid, I even arrived late… And the desire is the same as when I was 18 years old. And then there is the promise I made to my mother: to end my career at the European Athletics Championships here in Rome and I am giving my all to reach the finish line.”