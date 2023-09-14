Howard Schultz, the man who turned Starbucks into the largest coffee chain in the world, is saying goodbye to the company. He steps down from his position on the board and will become president emeritus for life in recognition of his history with the company. It is not the first time that Schultz leaves the board, but at 70 years old and after being replaced as CEO last March, it seems like the final one.

Schultz did not found Starbucks in the strict sense, but the executive turned a small chain that in 1987 had just a dozen coffee shops in Seattle into a global icon worth more than 100 billion euros on the stock market. It has 36,000 stores in 86 markets and more than 400,000 employees, including franchises. Starbucks went public on June 26, 1992 and since then the share appreciation has been 36,000%, with a return of 41,000% if dividends are included, according to the company.

“As I reflect on my 41 years with the company, the more than five million partners (employees) around the world who have worked there have built a foundation of love and creative and passionate customer experience,” Schultz said in a release. “My gratitude to them and to the millions of shareholders and customers who have helped Starbucks endure is beyond measure. I feel enormously blessed to have lived this journey from the bottom of the company for all these years. “I look forward to supporting this next generation of leaders as they lead Starbucks into the future as a customer, supporter and advocate in my role as Chairman Emeritus,” he added.

The company says the replacement is part of a planned transition. Schultz retired three times from his position as the company’s chief executive. He first left the company in 2000 and returned in 2008 in the face of the financial crisis. He took drastic measures, such as closing unprofitable stores and firing many of the managers, and new growth initiatives, from the loyalty program to expansion in China. He said goodbye again in 2017, when he was considering running for president, something he finally discarded. He returned with the pandemic crisis and only for one year, until last April, when he was replaced by Laxman Narasimhan, a former director of Pepsico.

Schultz took advantage of that year to draw up the roadmap for the Starbucks of the future, with more home delivery, more food and more cold drinks, digitalization, loyalty programs and new production processes in cafes. He set ambitious growth goals: the company plans to reach 45,000 stores by 2025, with a large part of the openings concentrated in China, and by 2030, with 55,000. He also pursued an extreme anti-union policy that was the subject of harsh criticism. He himself acknowledged some errors and was called to testify in the Senate.

After leaving executive duties at the end of March, he has remained on the board for a few more months and from now on will only occupy an honorary position, although the company will continue to pay his health insurance and, for 10 years, security services for him and his family. woman, as reported by the company to the Securities and Exchange Commission. Schultz had a token salary of one dollar, but he owns 21.7 million shares valued at about $2.1 billion. As he bids farewell to Starbucks, he will focus on “philanthropic and entrepreneurial investments,” according to the statement.

The position vacated by Schultz will be filled as of October 1 by Wei Zhang, who spent more than a decade directing the international business and media strategy of the Chinese group Alibaba. Zhang most recently served as a senior advisor at Alibaba, and previously led Alibaba Pictures Group as president. “Wei is recognized as a game-changing innovator, and we are thrilled to have her join us. “Her deep experience, perspective and commitment to corporate business development will help guide us as we continue to grow as a global company,” said Mellody Hobson, chair of the board.

Zhang currently serves on the board of Ralph Lauren Corporation. He has also held positions at News Corp China, CNBC China, Bain and General Electric. His knowledge of the Chinese market will help the group in its aggressive growth plans in the country, which is already its second largest market.

