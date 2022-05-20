This Wednesday, May 18, businessman Howard Buffett visited the municipality of Tibú to analyze a possible million-dollar investment for the adaptation of tertiary roads and productive projects in Catatumbo, a region of the department of Norte de Santander.

The visit took place in the military canton of Tibú, where Buffett learned about the humanitarian demining work carried out in the region by the National Army and heard the testimonies of soldiers who were victims of explosive devices.

(Read here: Why did Warren Buffett’s son receive Colombian nationality?)

The businessman also reviewed the progress of the works that were planned in January 2020, when he visited the village of La Gabarra (Tibú) together with President Iván Duque.

But who is Howard Buffett? Since the end of last year, Colombia has a new billionaire. President Iván Duque personally handed over nationality to Howard, son of Warren Buffett, and one of the directors of Berkshire Hattaway, one of the largest investment firms in the world.

Although the bulk of his fortune is still in the shadow of his father (he is the 10th richest person in the world with assets exceeding US$100 billion), he has been appointed as his successor and heads numerous companies and non-profit organizations. of profit whose axis is to help those most in need.

Although in his long history Howard has dedicated himself to endless activities – he is a photographer, writer, conservationist and even a farmer thanks to a farm that his father bought him but for which he still pays rent – since 1999 his heart has been set on Howard Buffett Foundation, which is considered one of the largest private charities in the country.

This is a great honor. Colombia is a very special place and now I have a place to go where I retire. I love Colombia, I carried it in my heart and we are just starting because there is a lot to do See also EU may cut subsidies to Poland and Hungary for violation of the rule of law

Through it, he has donated more than US$140 million to Colombia for various initiatives ranging from support for schools for the poorest to crop substitution and support for the implementation of the peace agreements with the FARC.

The nationality ceremony was held in Washington at an event attended by personalities from the city, politicians and big businessmen. Among them, Under Secretary of State for the Western Hemisphere Brian Nichols, National Security Advisor to President Joe Biden, Juan González, Congressmen Rubén Gallego and Jeff Fortenberry, the city’s mayor Muriel Bower, the right-hand man of Amazon owner Jeff Bezos, Kennedy Center President Deborah Rutter, Atlantic Council Vice President Adrienne Arsht, Nestlé Vice President Jean Marc Duvoisin, and PBS star host Judy Woodruff, among many others.

(You may be interested in: Duque closes a financing package of up to US$ 2,000 million)

from right to left : Brian Nichols, Under Secretary of State for the Western Hemisphere; Juan González, Security Advisor for the Western Hemisphere, and Michael Shifter, of the Inter-American Dialogue Photo: Embassy of Colombia in the USA

“This is a great honor. Colombia is a very special place and now I have a place to go where I retire. I love Colombia, I carried it in my heart and we are just starting because there is a lot to doBuffett said at the event, which he attended wearing a tie in the colors of the national flag.

President Duque told Buffett that he felt honored to be able to offer him nationality for everything done in the country over the years and took the opportunity to highlight the 200 years of bilateral relations between the United States and Colombia, whose anniversary is approaching and around which a series of events are being prepared to commemorate it.

An event in which Ambassador Juan Carlos Pinzón has been working, who was also the engine behind the recognition of the American.

“The good thing about this is that now you work for me,” Duque told the investor as a joke.

The ceremony was attended (from right to left) by Ambassador Juan Carlos Pinzón, Santiago Pastrana and wife, the president of ProColombia Flavia Santoro and the vice president of the Council of the Americas. Photo: Embassy of Colombia in the USA

The ceremony was enlivened by Colombian guitarist Nilko Andreas and a group of musicians who played their own and adapted compositions of joints, bambucos and even Shakira songs.

Buffett’s love for the country started precisely with this singer from Barranquilla. Although Buffett was already interested in Latin American issues, it was from a meeting with Shakira that he started his first venture in our nation.

According to the philanthropist himself, it was Shakira who convinced him to travel to the country in 2008 and invest resources in the Pies Descalzos Foundation, which helps low-income children.

From there came the first US $4 million dollars to found two schools in Barranquilla and Cartagena.

(In other news: How is the approval of leaders around the world in 2021?)

In 2016 and after the signing of the peace agreements, Buffett’s role multiplied. First with a donation of US$38 million to the Humanitarian Demining Brigade of the Colombian Army, which has recently increased with the contribution of landmine detection dogs and radar equipment.

The support of the Buffett Foundation to Colombia has also been extended to small producers in the agricultural sector. To date, the Foundation has been involved in initiatives to support farmers in Cauca, Nariño and, more recently, in Catatumbo, in the community of Tibú.

That support also includes initiatives to help farmers in Cauca and Catatumbo obtain their property rights in exchange for voluntarily replacing their coca crops with legal crops, in collaboration with the NGO Mercy Corps.

In this photo of the ceremony, from right to left, appear: Judy Woodruff of PBS, Maureen Orth the Vanity Fair, and María Emma Mejía Photo: Embassy of Colombia in the USA

Most recently, the Buffett Foundation has supported a US$12.4 million initiative to support training and employment opportunities for disadvantaged Colombian youth in urban areas of the country in collaboration with the Colombian government through the Presidential Agency for International Cooperation (APC) and AmCham Colombia.

In Catatumbo, the investor has been supporting the comprehensive development strategy of the Catatumbo Sustainable government and collaborates in land formalization strategies for farmers in Tibú, has donated close to US$ 16 million to the National Government, through APC, the Instituto Nacional de Vías (INVÍAS) and the Corps of Engineers of the National Army, to improve regional and tertiary roads around Tibú and the Catatumbo area.

The Foundation and its partners are currently evaluating the possibility of developing a sustainable production project for cocoa farmers in Tibú, as well as improving the municipality’s health system and the safety conditions in the area.

SERGIO GOMEZ MASERI

Correspondent of THE TIME

Washington

On Twitter @sergom68

More news

– Haitian migrants pay 20,000 pesos to Mexicans to marry them

– WHO: “Merck pills can be a new weapon against covid”

– Government and laboratory evaluate the possibility of producing vaccines in the country