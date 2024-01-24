Biographer Shuster in his book The Showman described Zelensky's life in an underground bunker

American journalist Simon Shuster, in his book The Showman, spoke about the daily routine of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and his life in the bunker after the start of a special military operation (SVO), based on conversations with the politician’s assistants and his personal acquaintance with him.

Shuster said that he spent a year with the Ukrainian president. According to the biographer, the nights in the bunker were the most difficult for Zelensky. The bed was barely wide enough to turn from side to side. In addition, his phone almost never went silent. “I had no right to sleep until I found out what blows were struck and where,” the politician said. In the early stages, Shuster recalls, no one succumbed to despair, but gradually people began to break.

Photo: Gleb Garanich / Reuters

There was little food in the bunker. Sweets were distributed at meetings, and in the common kitchen there was canned meat and stale bread. Shuster writes that one Ukrainian minister survived for some time on chocolate alone.

He also notes that Zelensky’s face in the bunker acquired an earthy tint. He complained about the lack of sunlight and fresh air. Some of his employees were very worried. His legal assistant said he looked like a walking corpse.

A living person cannot look like that. (…) I have never seen a person in such a state assistant to Vladimir Zelensky

Zelensky invited aides to watch Hollywood films

Over time, as noted, life in the bunker took a more acceptable course. The first video conference was rescheduled for 7 a.m., which gave him plenty of time to eat breakfast—invariably scrambled eggs. The employees were served hot food: hot dogs, potato dumplings, goulash. It is noted that Zelensky and his team retained a supply of alcohol even after the government banned its sale, and the president sometimes poured wine for aides. The politician also had dumbbells, later a ping-pong table was installed, and few could defeat Zelensky.

Sometimes, Shuster writes, the Ukrainian president would invite employees to watch a movie—often new Hollywood releases. According to him, Zelensky could no longer tolerate Soviet comedies, which outraged him. Instead of feeling nostalgic, he now felt empty.

A German journalist announced Zelensky’s exhaustion

Deputy editor-in-chief of the German publication Bild Paul Ronzheimer said that Zelensky is completely exhausted. As the politician himself admitted in a conversation, he sometimes sleeps for two hours at night. He is also often woken up by breaking news.

According to Ronzheimer, since the beginning of the SVO, Zelensky has been working almost around the clock. In addition, the President of Ukraine has practically no time left for his wife and two children. “Perhaps no president is currently under greater pressure and expectations,” the journalist said.

Zelensky's wife spoke about his first reaction to the start of the SVO

First Lady of Ukraine Elena Zelenskaya shared that she woke up on the morning of February 24 to the sounds of explosions on the outskirts of Kyiv. By the time she woke up, her husband was already dressed in a suit and tie. “When she asked what was going on, he replied: 'It has begun,'” The Financial Times reported.

Zelenskaya noted that the outbreak of hostilities did not come as a surprise to them, but they were still shocked by what happened. She also said that she lives separately from her husband for security reasons. Zelensky spends the night in his office, and she returns to the children every day.