Small business default grew in 2022; experts recommend caution with loans and financial education

The year 2022 ended with a record debt in small businesses: about 5.7 million were in default at the end of December, according to data from the Serasa Experian.

In total, there were 39.5 million negative debts for the sector. The value total debts reached BRL 89.1 million. Each company had nearly 7 overdue bills. The average deficit amount per corporation is R$15,521. Here’s the full of numbers (284 KB).

Weniston Abreucoordinator of guidance and financial education at the Sebrae, analyzes that the high rates were due to the greater granting of credit to the sector in recent years. On the one hand, the trend would have increased the possibility of growth for small business owners, especially during the pandemic. On the other hand, it made the sector request loans in an uncontrolled way.

Already Thiago Ramosfrom the Serasa, assesses that the consequences of covid-19 was also an aggravating factor. Social isolation brought unemployment and economic instabilities.

The more indebted a person or company is, the lower the chance of obtaining benefits such as the approval of new credits. Therefore, paying off existing debts is extremely important.

Experts interviewed by Power360 detailed tips on how to prevent the debt levels reported in 2022 from being repeated in 2023. Read below:

1 – KNOW THE ORIGIN OF THE DEBT

Once in debt, the entrepreneur must know where the debt comes from. It can originate from loans to banks, government payroll, with a supplier or simply an unpaid bill.

By knowing the origin of the indebtedness, it is possible to organize better and know which account deserves a priority payment and which ones have a greater possibility of renegotiation in an eventual situation of need.

This is an important step in not letting a debt go into default. The difference between the 2 terms is as follows:

indebted citizen the one with an outstanding debt with some institution or with someone;

defaulting citizen – who did not pay the debt in the correct time with exceeding the due date.

2 – CHOOSE THE RIGHT CREDIT

Eduardo Brachdirector of small business at Serasa Experianexplains that credit should only be requested if there is really no possibility of using equity capital to set up or maintain a company.

However, many times, taking out a loan may be the only option to finance a business. In this case, the process of choosing the type of credit must be done calmly, patiently and with a lot of analysis.

The ideal is to look at all the banks and even the options offered by the government, which generally have lower interest rates. Also, entrepreneurs should be aware of what can fit in their pocket.

“It’s important to see what monthly installment you have so you don’t turn debt into default”said Edward.

The meticulous selection of is also valid for credit modalities for individuals. Many entrepreneurs apply for the loan using their names, not the company’s.

“The easier the credit available, the higher the interest rate”, analyzes Weninston from Sebrae. Thus, the importance of filtering the modalities is reinforced.

The specialist recommended caution in the use of credit cards. As the increase in the limit is not difficult to access, it is easier for the citizen to spend more and more until the debts accumulate at the end of the month.

“The tendency is for this credit limit to increase and even exceed the income in the month, so that’s where the danger lives”says Weniston.

3 – SEPARATE CPF FROM CNPJ

The entrepreneur must know how to differentiate between personal expenses and those of his company, especially the MEI (Individual Microentrepreneur). The category works in a kind of “mixture” between natural person and legal person: even with a CNPJ, in a way, you are personally responsible for your company.

do not separate “it is a classic mistake that ends up disrupting the company financially”in the words of Eduardo da Serasa Experian.

When personal bills, such as energy and water, are put together with business expenses, the possibility of widespread disorganization is high.

The ideal would be to map the debts well and always keep the expenses written down so as not to get lost or fail to pay any bills and, therefore, go into default.

Regarding cost control, Thiago said that the basic rule is the following: You shouldn’t spend more in a month than you earn in the same period..

4 – GO AFTER THE RENEGOTIATION

In a situation of debt, renegotiating the debt can alleviate the burden of so much interest for late payment.

There are several program options depending on the nature of the debt. At the serasa website, it is possible to find out if the person has any default situation and the possibilities of renegotiation. A complete tutorial can be found in this report from Power360.

There are also government initiatives. One example is the Litígio Zero program, which makes it possible to pay debts in up to 12 installments and reduce debts by up to 50%. The main focus is micro and small companies.

“Searching for the best trading offer is fundamental”says Thiago.

5 – FINANCIAL EDUCATION

All the experts interviewed by the Power360 highlighted the importance of learning the right techniques for managing finances and business.

“Financial education is essential. Regardless of the pandemic, whatever the scenario. It is important for life”says Thiago da Serasa.

He explains that most Brazilians have no contact with the subject when they are in school and, therefore, have to learn about finance in practice when they open a company.

Serasa Experian and Sebrae offer free courses to better organize money and avoid debt. There is a diversity of topics, from fundraising to setting prices for a product.

To access the classes, simply access the following links:

The institutions have the joint initiative Learnwhich brings tips and guidelines for dealing with money, organizing expenses and much more.

In the case of Sebrae, there are other topics for courses that go beyond finance. They talk about digital marketing, legislation and even entrepreneur skills.