A Duke University research has shown that the daily consumption of coffee, fizzy drinks increases the sugar intake by almost 10%, thus increasing the risk of cardiovascular disorders and obesity. And the reference not only to shakes, traditionally rich in fats of all kinds, but also to the simple cup of espresso, especially where sugar is abundant: this is why eliminating coffee from the menu could mean saving hundreds of calories, to the benefit of the waist (and wallet too).
August 10, 2022 | 10:16
