Age is a key factor when calculating the price of car insurance. And drivers under the age of 25 are often considered by insurers to be higher-risk customers. The main reason is that they have less experience behind the wheel, that is, they have had their driving license for less time.

In addition, and according to the initial statistics, they tend to be more reckless and aggressive, something that makes them more prone to more serious accidents.

Consequently, their insurance tends to be more expensive as well. A young driver can pay almost three times more for his auto policy than a very experienced one. In addition, there are insurers that directly exclude these profiles.

“In any case, each driver is a world,” they comment from hit.com. “That’s why more and more companies offer bespoke pricing solutions in the Pay As You Drive style.” It is, as its name suggests, a method that allows the insured to pay as he drives. What is done is monitor driving through geolocation devices and systems that control speed, braking and other attitudes behind the wheel.

Beyond these, some companies offer specific insurance for people under 25 years of age, with specific coverage that even includes night assistance, available from midnight. This is a service designed to take the client home by taxi (if they are not in a condition to drive) and which has a tow truck service.

How young people drive



According to statistics, the probability that a person between the ages of 18 and 35 will have a serious accident is 1.6 times higher than that of someone over 35. At this point it is important to reiterate that we are talking about the seriousness of the accidents they have, and not the number of parts they present to the insurer. In other words, compensation for personal injury and death are higher in this range.

Regarding the number of parties, people between 18 and 23 years present half as many parties as those over 65 years of age. However, the accidents that these last drivers have are less serious and, therefore, they suppose a lower cost and risk for the insurers. Hence, their insurance is cheaper. And it is that the claims not only include accidents, but breakdowns on the road, a scratch in a parking lot, and the like.

Something similar happens if we differentiate between women and men. They give more parts, but theirs are more serious. In fact, women ages 18-23 are responsible for 7% more parties than their male counterparts.

On the other hand, the provinces whose young people drive better are Segovia, Ávila, Soria, Huesca and Teruel. On the opposite side are Melilla, Ceuta, Seville, Cádiz and Las Palmas.

The car that young people drive is also important. Cars over 7 years old account for 65% of accidents. And young people up to 21 years old with cars over 12 years old are the most prone to accidents. The usual lack of resources for this group makes them opt for second-hand or inherited vehicles, something that continues to increase the risks and their vulnerability.

In any case, in Spain we have a very old fleet of vehicles. The average age of the car fleet in our country is over 13 years. With the dangers that this implies.

Another aspect that can influence the price of insurance is to have the car tuned up. These are extras that must be specifically declared in the policy. In addition, an increase in the power of the car or modifying the aerodynamics could make the insurer suspicious.