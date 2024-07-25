In February 2022, newly arrived in New York, I found myself at a poetry reading at the KGB, an Eastern Bloc-themed bar in Manhattan. The second reader, with a solid black crucifix tattooed on her sternum, read intently from the authoritative Book of Lamentations, cover to cover. “And my soul has been deprived of peace,” she intoned.

The last avant-garde idea I expected to find in New York was Christianity. Yet Christian symbolism was everywhere, in good faith and bad.

Young artists like Chris Lloyd, Brian Oakes and Rachel Rossin are taking spiritual questions seriously. What unites them more than any particular medium is a return to the big questions: Why are we here? Who should we serve? In response, they are building iconography out of pieces of other belief systems: some role-playing games and anime, some major religions.

Lloyd spread out a work on the floor of his studio: a collage depicting a snake rising from fire, cut from black metal band T-shirts. The viper slithered across hand-drawn scenes, like angels and demons fighting over a soul. Nearby, in a chest-high display box, was a lace-like drawing of the gates of hell.

Both works were featured in a gallery exhibition in 2022. She described the installation as a choice between good and evil: the street level of the gallery was paradise, with collages in greens and blues; the basement was doom in fiery red.

Lloyd, 29, finds his imagery online and then pieces it together into vaguely remembered Bible stories.

Oakes compares the search for divinity to surreal explorations of chance. He drew attention to lamps made from bat-shaped circuit boards studded with LEDs and wires. They record random audio clips from their surroundings and play them back. Some people think they evoke descriptions of Old Testament angels as fiery wheels or flurries of wings and eyes. Oakes, 28, was raised Catholic but is not religious. He liked the idea that an arbitrary piece of sound could become “a divine message.”

His most recent kinetic sculptures also suggest meaning in chance. One work in progress features a robotic forklift that rearranges small sculptures on tiny pallets for its own inscrutable reasons.

“I think art-making is inherently spiritual,” said Rossin, 37. The word “spirituality,” she said, has overtones of escapism, the sense of avoiding the material world. Her definition is more pragmatic: “how you align yourself with connection or meaning.”

He rarely uses obvious symbolism in his digital models, animations and semi-abstract paintings. But a 2023 show had the style of an electrified chapel, with paintings of anime robots and childlike angels hanging in an apse-like space. A screen on the ceiling played jittery animations of anatomical models and ethereal beings, like a digital fresco.

“I don’t believe in a Judeo-Christian God,” he said; he holds to “a synthesis of different religions or belief systems.” The robots in his paintings spoke to his interest in hybrid human forms. Having so much information available on the Internet, with cascades of links, is a bit like being a cyborg — part machine.

“I love this about the times we live in, but there are notes on top of notes,” Rossin said.

The downside, he added: It’s impossible to know what someone really believes. “It’s really hard to be honest.”

I met Dianna Lucia Dragonetti, whose recital of Lamentations had prompted my search. She said that people are often amazed, as I was, by her sense of divine inspiration. But, she said, “for most of human history, that was a totally mundane reason for a person to be an artist.”