How you should prepare the radiators for home heating before the cold starts.

During the summer and most of the spring, the heating system is not in operation, which favors the formation of air pockets inside the system, considerably reducing its performance. As explained by the Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU), it is essential to check the heating radiators so that they work in perfect condition during the coldest months of the year.

For this reason, from the OCU they explain that the first step is to purge the radiators. From the organization they remember that before the beginning of the heating season, preferably at the beginning of autumn, the radiators in your house must be purged. If you have not done it yet, you are still on time, the OCU lists a series of steps so that this task is not complicated for you and you can welcome winter without surprises.

How to Bleed Radiators and Winterize Them



According to the OCU, there are two types of traps: manual and automatic. The automatic ones will expel the air on their own. In the case of manuals, each owner must carry out this process. These are the steps to follow to bleed the radiators detailed by the OCU:

– Check if the upper part of the radiator is colder than the inner part to know if it is necessary to bleed. Also if you notice strange noises in the system, such as gurgling.

– Bleeding must be done with the heating off. The radiator must be cold, since the heating circuit must be stopped so that the boiler pump does not move the water circuit and the air accumulated in the system. If there is no movement in the circuit, the air, weighing less, stays in the upper part of the radiator and facilitates bleeding, according to the OCU.

– Close the water tap to the radiator. It is best to start with the one closest to the boiler, so you will follow the direction of water flow within the heating system.

– Using a wrench or a screwdriver, turn the bleed valve located in the upper part of the radiator, keep it open until water begins to come out constantly and without gurgling.

– Repeat the above process on all the radiators in your home.

– When you have bled all the radiators, check the water pressure in the boiler, which should generally be between 1 and 1.5 bars.

