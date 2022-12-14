Millions of people are suffering from the war in Ukraine and need help. Here’s how you can help those affected now.
Frankfurt – It’s been raging since February Ukraine war. Many people have already fled with their belongings. As the UN refugee aid informed, over 7.8 million Ukrainians now live in other European countries. However, a large part of the population stayed in the embattled homeland.
Since the beginning of the Russian war of aggression, but especially in the cold winter months and with a view to Christmas, the local people, including many children, have been dependent on help and donations. Some actions make this possible. Read here how you can help.
Donations to the Ukraine: DHL with a free parcel campaign
DHL Paket fundraiser: The shipping service provider DHL, for example, offers the campaign “Humanitarian Aid Ukraine” on. With this you can send aid packages free of charge. As DHL reports, interested parties can put together a package with a maximum weight of 20 kilograms. The main requirements at the moment are:
- Perishable foods such as canned food, pasta, flour, coffee, sugar, dried fruit, candy, condensed milk, baby food (not in jars), milk powder and pet food.
- Medical products and non-prescription medications, such as bandages and painkillers.
- hygiene products such as toothpaste, toothbrushes, soap, shampoo, wipes, diapers.
- household items in good condition, including sleeping pads, blankets, pillows and thermos flasks.
After the package has been packed, the contents should be written legibly on the package in English or Ukrainian. Then a special label required, which must be glued on. If the package is ready for dispatch, the next port of call is a post office. According to its own statements, Deutsche Post DHL then forwards it to the Ukrainian Post Ukrposhta, which ultimately takes care of delivering the content to those in need throughout the country Ukraine arrives
Donations to Ukraine: how to help with money
If you would like to support the people financially, there is the possibility to transfer money to various donation accounts. This includes the following actions:
“Alliance Development Helps” and “Action Germany Helps”:
IBAN: DE53 200 400 600 200 400 600
BIC: COBADEFFXXX
Commerzbank
Keyword: ARD/emergency aid Ukraine
www.spenderkonto-nothilfe.de
UN Refugee Aid eV:
IBAN: DE78 3705 0198 0020 0088 50
BIC: COLSDE33
Sparkasse KoelnBonn
Key word: emergency aid Ukraine
www.uno-fluechtlingshilfe.de/
Doctors of the World eV:
IBAN: DE06 1203 0000 1004 3336 60
BIC: BYLADEM1001
German credit bank
Keyword: Ukraine
www.aerztederwelt.org
UNICEF:
IBAN: DE57 3702 0500 0000 3000 00
BIC: BFSWDE33XXX
Social Economy Bank
Keyword: Ukraine
www.unicef.de
German Red Cross e. v.:
IBAN: DE63 3702 0500 0005 0233 07
BIC: BFSWDE33XXX
Social Economy Bank
Key word: emergency aid Ukraine
www.drk.de
The Salvation Army in Germany:
IBAN: DE82 3702 0500 0004 0777 00
BIC: BFSWDE33XXX
Social Economy Bank
Key word: Ukraine aid
www.heilsarmee.de
Franciscan Help:
IBAN: DE83 3705 0198 0025 0014 47
BIC: COLSDE33XXX
Sparkasse KoelnBonn
Key word: emergency aid Ukraine
www.franziskaner-helfen.de
Humedica:
IBAN: DE35 7345 0000 0000 0047 47
BIC: BYLADEM1KFB
Sparkasse Kaufbeuren
Keyword: Ukraine
www.humedica.org
Kolping International Cooperation e. v.:
IBAN: DE74 4006 0265 0001 3135 00
BIC: GENODEM1DKM
DKM Darlehnskasse Munster eG
Key word: Ukraine help
www.kolping.net
Save the Children e. v.:
IBAN: DE92 1002 0500 0003 292912
BIC: BFSWDE33BER
Social Economy Bank
Key word: emergency aid children Ukraine
www.savethechildren.de
SOS Children’s Villages worldwide:
IBAN: DE22 4306 0967 2222 2000 00
BIC: GENODEM1GLS
GLS community bank
Keyword: Humanitarian Aid Ukraine
www.sos-kinderdoerfer.de
