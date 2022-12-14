Home page World

Of: Alina Schroeder

The people in Ukraine are currently dependent on donations and help. © Ashley Chan/Imago

Millions of people are suffering from the war in Ukraine and need help. Here’s how you can help those affected now.

Frankfurt – It’s been raging since February Ukraine war. Many people have already fled with their belongings. As the UN refugee aid informed, over 7.8 million Ukrainians now live in other European countries. However, a large part of the population stayed in the embattled homeland.

Since the beginning of the Russian war of aggression, but especially in the cold winter months and with a view to Christmas, the local people, including many children, have been dependent on help and donations. Some actions make this possible. Read here how you can help.

Donations to the Ukraine: DHL with a free parcel campaign

DHL Paket fundraiser: The shipping service provider DHL, for example, offers the campaign “Humanitarian Aid Ukraine” on. With this you can send aid packages free of charge. As DHL reports, interested parties can put together a package with a maximum weight of 20 kilograms. The main requirements at the moment are:

Perishable foods such as canned food, pasta, flour, coffee, sugar, dried fruit, candy, condensed milk, baby food (not in jars), milk powder and pet food.

such as canned food, pasta, flour, coffee, sugar, dried fruit, candy, condensed milk, baby food (not in jars), milk powder and pet food. Medical products and non-prescription medications, such as bandages and painkillers.

and non-prescription medications, such as bandages and painkillers. hygiene products such as toothpaste, toothbrushes, soap, shampoo, wipes, diapers.

such as toothpaste, toothbrushes, soap, shampoo, wipes, diapers. household items in good condition, including sleeping pads, blankets, pillows and thermos flasks.

in good condition, including sleeping pads, blankets, pillows and thermos flasks. Source: DHL

After the package has been packed, the contents should be written legibly on the package in English or Ukrainian. Then a special label required, which must be glued on. If the package is ready for dispatch, the next port of call is a post office. According to its own statements, Deutsche Post DHL then forwards it to the Ukrainian Post Ukrposhta, which ultimately takes care of delivering the content to those in need throughout the country Ukraine arrives

Donations to Ukraine: how to help with money

If you would like to support the people financially, there is the possibility to transfer money to various donation accounts. This includes the following actions:

“Alliance Development Helps” and “Action Germany Helps”:



IBAN: DE53 200 400 600 200 400 600



BIC: COBADEFFXXX



Commerzbank



Keyword: ARD/emergency aid Ukraine



www.spenderkonto-nothilfe.de

UN Refugee Aid eV:



IBAN: DE78 3705 0198 0020 0088 50



BIC: COLSDE33



Sparkasse KoelnBonn



Key word: emergency aid Ukraine



www.uno-fluechtlingshilfe.de/

Doctors of the World eV:



IBAN: DE06 1203 0000 1004 3336 60



BIC: BYLADEM1001



German credit bank



Keyword: Ukraine



www.aerztederwelt.org

UNICEF:



IBAN: DE57 3702 0500 0000 3000 00



BIC: BFSWDE33XXX



Social Economy Bank



Keyword: Ukraine



www.unicef.de

German Red Cross e. v.:



IBAN: DE63 3702 0500 0005 0233 07



BIC: BFSWDE33XXX



Social Economy Bank



Key word: emergency aid Ukraine



www.drk.de

The Salvation Army in Germany:



IBAN: DE82 3702 0500 0004 0777 00



BIC: BFSWDE33XXX



Social Economy Bank



Key word: Ukraine aid



www.heilsarmee.de

Franciscan Help:



IBAN: DE83 3705 0198 0025 0014 47



BIC: COLSDE33XXX



Sparkasse KoelnBonn



Key word: emergency aid Ukraine



www.franziskaner-helfen.de

Humedica:



IBAN: DE35 7345 0000 0000 0047 47



BIC: BYLADEM1KFB



Sparkasse Kaufbeuren



Keyword: Ukraine



www.humedica.org

Kolping International Cooperation e. v.:



IBAN: DE74 4006 0265 0001 3135 00



BIC: GENODEM1DKM



DKM Darlehnskasse Munster eG



Key word: Ukraine help



www.kolping.net

Save the Children e. v.:



IBAN: DE92 1002 0500 0003 292912



BIC: BFSWDE33BER



Social Economy Bank



Key word: emergency aid children Ukraine



www.savethechildren.de

SOS Children’s Villages worldwide:



IBAN: DE22 4306 0967 2222 2000 00



BIC: GENODEM1GLS



GLS community bank



Keyword: Humanitarian Aid Ukraine



www.sos-kinderdoerfer.de

Many people live, among other things, in Crimea, which was annexed by Russia. Ukraine’s President Zelenskyi plans to reconquer the peninsula. (asc)