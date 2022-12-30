Christmas is a very special time in which people take the opportunity to celebrate with their friends and family. During these dates, a large number of company dinners and lunches are held. There are numerous events that are held in Spain, meetings with friends who live abroad, business dinners and meals to meet your invisible friend. It is typical of Christmas that people take the opportunity to dress up a lot and celebrate with their loved ones. One of the most important dates of this time is New Year’s Eve.

Throughout Spain, a large number of cotillions and parties are celebrated on the night of December 31. Among the popular customs of eating the 12 grapes to welcome and wearing a red undergarment, one can also add that of celebrating a good party for the coming year. For this occasion, people dress up a lot and clothes and shoes can suffer the ravages of a truly crazy night. So that you don’t regret having gone too far on New Year’s Eve, you should know some keys so that your heels are like new again even if they have suffered a hard night of stomping and drink stains.

How to clean your heels



The most important thing to keep in mind when cleaning shoes is the type of material they are made of. Depending on the fabric of your heels you will have to follow different steps to clean them. At this time of year the most typical thing is to wear leather or velvet heels. So that dirt does not remain embedded in your shoes, it is best to clean them as soon as possible.

In the case of suede or suede heels, those with a velvet touch, you must remove dust and dirt with a special suede brush, always in the direction of the hairs of the material so that it does not get damaged. If a stain has fallen on your suede heels, you can try cleaning them with a special cleaning rubber for shoes. Then remove the remains of rubber with the suede brush. If your heels made of this fabric have suffered deeper stains, rub sparingly with a damp cloth soaked in water and white vinegar. Try to blot the stain with an absorbent paper first and allow it to dry before cleaning the stain.

Another very common fabric in footwear from this era is leather. Leather shoes need care and hydration to keep their fabric in good condition. You can first clean any traces of dirt or mud from the shoes with a damp cloth or a soft-bristled brush. You can use shoe-colored or colorless shoe polish and wait for it to dry. Remove the shoe polish with a special soft-bristled shoe polish brush. You can finish cleaning with a soft dry cloth. You can also hydrate the leather from time to time and prevent it from cracking.