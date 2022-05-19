If you have applied to benefit from an aid from the State Public Employment Service (SEPE) you may not be very clear about how to know if you have been granted the benefit. Therefore, from the website of this body you can find out the status of your benefit request.

After submitting a request of this type, the SEPE is obliged to issue an express resolution in all procedures and to notify the interested person. Once your benefit request is resolved, you will receive the SEPE resolution at your address or at the address you have provided for notifications. In it, it will be communicated if the request has been approved or denied, indicating the reasons in this second case.

How to check the status of your application



Although when the request is resolved, a notification will arrive at your address informing you of whether it has been approved or denied, at any time, you can check the status of the processing of your file.

– On the SEPE website (if you have a digital certificate, electronic DNI or Cl@ve username and password).

– In the SEPE citizen telephone service.

– At the benefits office where you submitted the application, after requesting an appointment by phone or on the SEPE website.

If three months have passed since the date of submission of the application and you have not received any resolution, you could understand that it has been denied due to administrative silence. In this case, you can file a claim prior to court.

Through a SEPE online query service you can check the status of your unemployment benefit regarding your personal data, applications, last benefit, payroll receipts and denials. You will also be able to consult the data of the company certificate that the company has sent, as well as obtain a copy of the company certificate, in which your work activity has been terminated.

To access this service, it is necessary to identify yourself with a digital certificate, electronic DNI, username and password obtained through the Cl@ve system or a pin on your mobile phone.