World.- The emoji library has been updated for version iOS 15.4 beta Apple, and although this adaptation has been well received by users of the brand, this novelty has not been well received by many who criticized among the new symbols shown to a pregnant man.

Part of this controversy that has arisen in social networks was shared by the speaker and motivational coach, Daniel Habif who through his social networks recalled some issues that this particular emoji represents in the social context.

The speaker stressed that this emoji helps us understand various points such as what; “In approximately 5,500 years of history there has never been a pregnant man“, and in case this happens, for reasons that are already known, perhaps the happy face he shows, “It can’t be exactly the same.”

Post by Daniel Habif

As expected, the publication Daniel Habif sparked controversy on the social network, as he himself pointed out that the publication had already received several complaints to be deleted.

For their part, some users pointed out that this emoji should be taken as such, as a symbol to represent a situation because at no time is an idea being tried to be implanted in society; Because they don’t take the beauty of life and laugh, don’t be offended by everything “, mentioned a user.

Daniel Habif, taking into account the reaction that some users would have on the social network, highlighted that this image, far from being used in an inclusive manner, will be used to illustrate situationsor; “Swallow like a pig, colitis.” Supporting this proposal, some users also indicated that it would be used to say “I have a chelera belly”, among other adjectives.