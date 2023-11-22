He Monterrey Soccer Club was one of the teams that was best strengthened for the Apertura 2023 tournament. With the arrival of footballers with extensive experience in European football, such is the case of the Spanish Sergio Canales and the youth squad player Jesús: the ‘Tecatito’ Corona, the The gang put together an arsenal of fear at the top of the court.
However, the unfortunate injury of Sergio Canales, added to the many other injuries of the Albiazules players, deprived the fans of what could have been a new version of the famous ‘roller’. Despite this, Monterrey closed the tournament at the top of the general table, only below the Águilas del América. And it is expected that during the league some of their best elements can return.
And while Fernando: the ‘Tano’ Ortíz will seek the coveted title with the pieces he has, his board is already working on the next tournament. There is talk that the still player of the Santos Laguna: Juan Brunetta, could reach the northern sultana, with Rayados being his destination team.
With the arrival of the Argentine footballer to the Monterrey squad, added to the fact that, whether due to injury or lack of time, Sergio Canales has not adapted in the best way, more than one thinks that the Spaniard could be benched. However, there is an alignment with which both elements could play.
Goalie: Esteban Andrada
Defenses: Stefan Medina, Héctor Moreno, Víctor Guzmán and Jesús Gallardo
Midfielders: ‘Tecatito’ Corona, Luis Romo and Maxi Meza
Attackers: Sergio Canales, Germán Berterame and Juan Brunetta
