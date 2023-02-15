Today there is a high-flying match in the Premier League and that is that Arsenal will receive a visit from Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium to play the postponed match corresponding to matchday 12 due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Thus, the first and second classified of the Premier League will face each other. Arsenal comes to this match at the top of the standings with 51 points, although they have just received bad results, they lost at Goodison Park 1-0 against Everton and did not draw 1-1 against Brentford at the Gunners’ stadium . Now they will seek victory to increase the advantage in the table.
On the other hand, Manchester City wants to achieve a victory to tie on points against Mikel Arteta’s men, it is also true that even so, London’s have one game less than Pep Guardiola’s. The citizens come from winning by three goals to one against Aston Villa, in that game Haaland could not finish the 90 minutes, who has been unknown for this match but has finally started as a starter and has even scored a goal.
Finally, the game was won by Manchester City after winning Arsenal by three goals to one. De Bruyne, Grealish and Haaland were the scorers for City. Saka was the one who scored for the locals
This is how the Premier League table remains after Manchester City’s victory:
The Premier League table after Manchester City’s victory over Arsenal
|
Equipment
|
Points
|
Games Played
|
victories
|
draws
|
Defeat
|
Arsenal
|
51
|
22
|
16
|
3
|
3
|
Man.City
|
51
|
23
|
16
|
3
|
4
|
Man United
|
46
|
23
|
14
|
4
|
5
|
newcastle
|
41
|
22
|
10
|
eleven
|
1
|
tottenham hotspur
|
39
|
23
|
12
|
3
|
8
|
Brighton
|
35
|
twenty-one
|
10
|
5
|
6
|
fulham
|
35
|
23
|
10
|
5
|
8
|
brentford
|
3. 4
|
22
|
8
|
10
|
4
|
Liverpool
|
32
|
twenty-one
|
9
|
5
|
7
|
Chelsea
|
31
|
22
|
8
|
7
|
7
|
astonville
|
28
|
22
|
8
|
4
|
10
|
Crystal Palace
|
25
|
22
|
6
|
7
|
9
|
leicester
|
24
|
22
|
7
|
3
|
12
|
Nottingham Forest
|
24
|
22
|
6
|
6
|
10
|
wolves
|
23
|
22
|
6
|
5
|
eleven
|
West Ham
|
twenty
|
22
|
5
|
5
|
12
|
leeds united
|
19
|
22
|
4
|
7
|
eleven
|
Everton
|
18
|
22
|
4
|
6
|
12
|
bournemoth
|
18
|
22
|
4
|
6
|
12
|
southampton
|
fifteen
|
22
|
4
|
3
|
fifteen
#Premier #League #standings #match #Arsenal #Manchester #City
Leave a Reply