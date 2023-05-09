How would the new immigration law in Florida affect undocumented Colombians?

The state of Florida, one of the favorite places for Latinos in the United Stateswill become more and more restrictive with the undocumented migrants.

It is estimated that as of July a bill will enter into force that will make living conditions more difficult for those who do not have their papers in order and want to settle in Florida.

(Read here: Florida against immigrants: invalidate titles and licenses, among possible measures)How did one of the states with the most migrants in the United States get to this point?

According to data from the Customs and Border Patrol Office, only in March of this year the authorities have detained more than 160,000 people trying to reach the southern border.

US-Mexico border wall

Many of these arrests occur in states other than Florida. However, an important group ends up moving to this place.



The measures in Florida, however, have been harshly criticized for being considered one of the most aggressive that have been introduced in recent years.

A project that is about to be approved in the state Congress contemplates increasingly restrictive measures to stop the irregular migratory flow. Will it be more difficult now to live in that state?

