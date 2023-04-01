The dream of a great majority of fans of FC Barcelona is that his maximum figure and idol return to Can Barça. When we talk about legends that marked the history of the blaugrana team, we talk about lionel Messi, undoubtedly. The Argentine left a mark that seems almost impossible to erase and that is that from the day of his debut with the elastic blaugrana, until the day he left, he did not stop breaking records and establishing himself more and more as the greatest player that may have ever militant in the culé institution.
In recent days, according to different information streams, Messi’s return to Barcelona is becoming more and more possible, especially since important people in Barcelona have already publicly declared that there are indeed communications with the Argentine star’s entourage. In order for the transfer to be completed, a number of things need to happen first but next, we review how would Barça’s 11 look like if Lionel Messi returns to the culé team.
The one of the team. Barcelona trusts the German goalkeeper who is having a great season. He will very surely continue to be Barcelona’s leading goalkeeper for the next season.
In the left-back position, it would be strange for Messi not to see Jordi Alba as the starter again, but with Balde’s great performance, he will surely be the undisputed starter for next season.
The Danish central defender has shown that he has the wood to play for Barcelona. He arrived at the club for free and quickly established himself as the undisputed starter for Xavi’s men.
The leader of Barcelona’s defense today and tomorrow will be the Uruguayan Ronald Araújo. He is undoubtedly one of the most important defenders today and he already knows what it is like to share a dressing room with Messi.
With the difficulties that Barcelona has to free up salary space, it will most likely continue with the Frenchman as a right-back even when it is not his main position or function.
The Dutchman would take the place of veteran Sergio Busquets, but he could do it without any problem. He has shown his level this season and he already knows what it is like to share on the pitch with Messi.
The best player in Barcelona today would once again share a dressing room with the best in the world; We are talking about Pedri and Messi. As an interior midfielder we will surely see Pedri as a starter next season.
The Ivorian arrived in Barcelona and in a few performances he ended up convincing the coach. He is very likely the partner of Pedri and Frenkie de Jong to make up that trivote that is popular at Can Barça.
As a winger on the left, also as a false winger, we will probably see Gavi more often. Bringing together another midfielder has helped Xavi to recover and progress in the game very effectively.
There is a lot of excitement to see two cracks like Lewandowski and Messi wearing the same shirt and there are many possibilities for that to happen. It would be a spectacular duo.
And finally, the player that many expect to see again wearing the blaugrana colours, Leo Messi. There are doubts about where he could perform better in Xavi’s scheme and indeed, there are several interesting options. Right winger, inside on the right, etc.
