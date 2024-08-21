The introduction of VAR in football has radically changed the dynamics of matches and, consequently, the league tables. After the first matchday of the season, the first differences between the current table and what it would be like without the intervention of technology are already beginning to be seen. VAR has been the protagonist in key matches such as FC Barcelona’s tight win over Valencia (1-2), where a review determined a penalty in favour of the Catalans that ended up being decisive. On the other hand, Real Madrid’s draw against Mallorca (1-1) was also marked by technology and by expulsions that, in this case, did not require ratification by the video referee. Atlético de Madrid, who drew 2-2 with Villarreal, also experienced moments of tension due to decisions reviewed by VAR.
Without these interventions, the standings could have been completely altered. Barcelona could have drawn, Real Madrid could have taken all three points and Atlético might have had a different fate in their duel with Villarreal. Analysing how the table would be without VAR invites us to reflect on the impact of this tool and how the league would be configured without its influence.
|
Position
|
Equipment
|
Points
|
1st
|
Celtic
|
3
|
2nd
|
Barcelona
|
3
|
3rd
|
Ray
|
3
|
4th
|
Valladolid
|
3
|
5th
|
Villarreal
|
1
|
6th
|
Athletic
|
1
|
7th
|
Las Palmas
|
1
|
8th
|
Seville
|
1
|
9th
|
Girona
|
1
|
10th
|
Getafe
|
1
|
11th
|
Majorca
|
1
|
12th
|
Leganes
|
1
|
13th
|
Betis
|
1
|
14th
|
Osasuna
|
1
|
15th
|
real Madrid
|
1
|
16th
|
Athletic
|
1
|
17th
|
Alaves
|
0
|
18th
|
Royal Society
|
0
|
19th
|
Valencia
|
0
|
20th
|
Espanyol
|
0
|
VAR corrections on matchday 1: The first controversy of the season at Balaídos: referee Quintero González sent off Iago Aspas, but the VAR corrected the decision to a yellow card after reviewing the intensity of the blow. He also disallowed a goal by Aspas for offside and conceded a goal by Hugo Duro against Barcelona.
