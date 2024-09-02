The 2024/25 LaLiga season has been marked by several VAR interventions that have directly influenced the results of some matches. Teams such as Barcelona, Atlético de Madrid and Villarreal have been protagonists of key decisions that have changed the current standings. While VAR has become an indispensable tool to ensure fairness on the pitch, it has also generated debates about how these changes would have affected the competition if it did not exist.
Without VAR, the standings would have changed significantly. Barcelona would still lead the table with 12 points, but Atletico Madrid would have picked up two additional points, moving closer to the top. On the other hand, Villarreal would lose two important points, which would affect their position in the table. Real Madrid, although not directly affected by VAR, would find themselves with exactly the same points as they have so far.
|
Position
|
Equipment
|
Points
|
1st
|
FC Barcelona
|
12
|
2nd
|
Villarreal
|
8
|
3rd
|
real Madrid
|
8
|
4th
|
Atletico Madrid
|
8
|
5th
|
Alaves
|
7
|
6th
|
Osasuna
|
7
|
7th
|
Girona
|
7
|
8th
|
Celtic
|
6
|
9th
|
Leganes
|
5
|
10th
|
Majorca
|
5
|
11th
|
Rayo Vallecano
|
4
|
12th
|
Athletic
|
4
|
13th
|
Royal Society
|
4
|
14th
|
Espanyol
|
4
|
15th
|
Valladolid
|
4
|
16th
|
Getafe
|
3
|
17th
|
Betis
|
2
|
18th
|
Las Palmas
|
2
|
19th
|
Seville
|
2
|
20th
|
Valencia
|
1
|
Position
|
Equipment
|
Points
|
1st
|
FC Barcelona
|
12
|
2nd
|
Atletico Madrid
|
10
|
3rd
|
real Madrid
|
8
|
4th
|
Celtic
|
7
|
5th
|
Girona
|
7
|
6th
|
Alaves
|
7
|
7th
|
Osasuna
|
7
|
8th
|
Villarreal
|
6
|
9th
|
Leganes
|
5
|
10th
|
Athletic
|
5
|
11th
|
Valladolid
|
4
|
12th
|
Osasuna
|
4
|
13th
|
Royal Society
|
4
|
14th
|
Real Betis
|
4
|
15th
|
Getafe
|
3
|
16th
|
Seville
|
3
|
17th
|
Las Palmas
|
2
|
18th
|
Majorca
|
2
|
19th
|
Espanyol
|
2
|
20th
|
Valencia
|
1
Barça would remain top of the table in any case, and the start of the campaign for the team managed by Hansi Flick is exciting even the most skeptical. Real Madrid are coming off a winning streak and convincing, although they are still far from their goal for this break: getting closer to the top of the table.
