All eyes day after day point to the VAR. This technology that came to help referees make football fairer, and it seems that what is resulting is dividing spectators and sowing even more doubts. The truth is that it is a very useful tool, which used correctly can be very beneficial. The point is that criteria need to be unified around its use, so that we are all clear in which situations the VAR should enter and when and what criteria the referees follow when making decisions.
It is clear that the controversy will always be there, and in most cases one of the two teams will not be happy with a referee's decision. This is why doubts arise regarding the VAR, given that it came as a tool to impose justice and put an end to discrepancies in referee decisions, and the opposite is being achieved.
Next, we will show the comparison between the current LaLiga classification and the one that would exist if the VAR did not exist.
|
Position
|
Equipment
|
Points
|
1
|
real Madrid
|
69
|
2
|
Girona
|
62
|
3
|
FC Barcelona
|
61
|
4
|
Atlético de Madrid
|
55
|
5
|
Athletic
|
53
|
6
|
Real society
|
43
|
7
|
Real Betis
|
42
|
8
|
Valencia
|
40
|
9
|
The Palms
|
37
|
10
|
Osasuna
|
36
|
eleven
|
Villarreal
|
35
|
12
|
Getafe
|
35
|
13
|
Alavés
|
32
|
14
|
Seville
|
28
|
fifteen
|
Majorca
|
27
|
16
|
Vallecano Ray
|
26
|
17
|
Celtic
|
24
|
18
|
Cadiz
|
22
|
19
|
Grenade
|
14
|
twenty
|
Almeria
|
10
|
Position
|
Equipment
|
Points
|
1
|
real Madrid
|
64
|
2
|
FC Barcelona
|
64
|
3
|
Girona
|
60
|
4
|
Atlético de Madrid
|
54
|
5
|
Athletic
|
54
|
6
|
Real society
|
46
|
7
|
Real Betis
|
40
|
8
|
Valencia
|
39
|
9
|
Getafe
|
37
|
10
|
The Palms
|
35
|
eleven
|
Villarreal
|
3. 4
|
12
|
Alavés
|
33
|
13
|
Osasuna
|
32
|
14
|
Seville
|
30
|
fifteen
|
Celta Vigo
|
26
|
16
|
Majorca
|
26
|
17
|
Vallecano Ray
|
25
|
18
|
Cadiz
|
23
|
19
|
Grenade
|
fifteen
|
twenty
|
Almeria
|
13
Real Madrid is the team that has favored VAR the most so far this season, being the team that has added the most points due to errors of this new arbitration system, remembering, for example, that match against Almería. FC Barcelona, Real Sociedad and Almería have been the most affected by it. All data have been extracted from the VAR Archive web portal.
We can see that Real Madrid would be first classified but tied on points with FC Barcelona, and that the Champions League places, although with some changes in positions, would continue with the same teams. The descent would continue the same.
In short, we observe that the classification would be somewhat different. The question is whether the VAR can really fulfill that helpful function with which it arrived in the world of football. Let's hope that this is the case, and that technology allows us to establish a fairer football and, above all, that it continues to dazzle the viewer in the same way.
