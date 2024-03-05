All eyes day after day point to the VAR. This technology came to help referees make football fairer, and it seems that what is resulting is dividing spectators and sowing even more doubts. The truth is that it is a very useful tool, which used correctly can be very beneficial. The point is that criteria need to be unified around its use, so that we are all clear in which situations VAR should be used and when and what criteria the referees follow when making decisions.
It is clear that the controversy will always be there, and in most cases one of the two teams will not be happy with a referee's decision. This is why doubts arise regarding the VAR, given that it came as a tool to impose justice and put an end to discrepancies in referee decisions, and the opposite is being achieved.
Next, we will show the comparison between the current LaLiga classification and the one that would exist if the VAR did not exist.
|
Position
|
Equipment
|
Points
|
1
|
real Madrid
|
66
|
2
|
Girona
|
59
|
3
|
FC Barcelona
|
58
|
4
|
Atlético de Madrid
|
55
|
5
|
Athletic
|
fifty
|
6
|
Real Betis
|
42
|
7
|
Real society
|
40
|
8
|
The Palms
|
37
|
9
|
Valencia
|
37
|
10
|
Osasuna
|
36
|
eleven
|
Getafe
|
35
|
12
|
Villarreal
|
32
|
13
|
Alavés
|
29
|
14
|
Seville
|
27
|
fifteen
|
Majorca
|
27
|
16
|
Vallecano Ray
|
26
|
17
|
Celtic
|
24
|
18
|
Cadiz
|
19
|
19
|
Grenade
|
14
|
twenty
|
Almeria
|
9
|
Position
|
Equipment
|
Points
|
1
|
real Madrid
|
65
|
2
|
Girona
|
57
|
3
|
FC Barcelona
|
54
|
4
|
Atlético de Madrid
|
54
|
5
|
Athletic
|
48
|
6
|
Real Betis
|
41
|
7
|
Real society
|
40
|
8
|
Getafe
|
38
|
9
|
Osasuna
|
35
|
10
|
Valencia
|
3. 4
|
eleven
|
Villarreal
|
3. 4
|
12
|
Alavés
|
32
|
13
|
The Palms
|
30
|
14
|
Celtic
|
28
|
fifteen
|
Seville
|
26
|
16
|
Majorca
|
25
|
17
|
Vallecano Ray
|
25
|
18
|
Cadiz
|
twenty-one
|
19
|
Grenade
|
fifteen
|
twenty
|
Almeria
|
13
As we can see, in the upper area there would be no change, there would be equal points between Atlético de Madrid and FC Barcelona, and practically the same distance between Real Madrid and Girona. The access places to the Europa League and Conference League would remain the same.
In the middle zone there is some interesting modification, such as that of Osasuna that would climb two positions, thus getting closer to European competitions. In the lower area, the fight for relegation would be tighter, with Almería more fully involved in the fight, and Cádiz four points from salvation
In short, we observe that the classification would be somewhat different, although it would not change excessively either. The question is whether the VAR can really fulfill that helpful function with which it arrived in the world of football. Let's hope that this is the case, and that technology allows us to establish a fairer football and, above all, that it continues to dazzle the viewer in the same way.
