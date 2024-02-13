For years in football there has always been controversy but it seems that with the arrival of video refereeing, it has intensified. Day after day, doubts are always raised about the reliability of the VAR, a system that is only generating more conflict instead of helping to have fairer football.
All eyes point to the VAR. This technology came to help referees make football fairer, and it seems that what is resulting is dividing spectators and sowing even more doubts. The truth is that it is a very useful tool, which used correctly can be very beneficial. The point is that criteria need to be unified around its use, so that we are all clear in which situations VAR should be used and when and what criteria the referees follow when making decisions.
Next, we will show the comparison between the current LaLiga classification and the one that would exist if the VAR did not exist.
|
Position
|
Equipment
|
Points
|
1
|
real Madrid
|
61
|
2
|
Girona
|
56
|
3
|
FC Barcelona
|
51
|
4
|
Athletic
|
48
|
5
|
Athletic
|
46
|
6
|
Real Betis
|
38
|
7
|
Real society
|
37
|
8
|
The Palms
|
35
|
9
|
Valencia
|
35
|
10
|
Getafe
|
33
|
eleven
|
Osasuna
|
29
|
12
|
Alavés
|
27
|
13
|
Villarreal
|
25
|
14
|
Vallecano Ray
|
24
|
fifteen
|
Seville
|
23
|
16
|
Majorca
|
23
|
17
|
Celtic
|
twenty
|
18
|
Cadiz
|
17
|
19
|
Grenade
|
13
|
twenty
|
Almeria
|
7
|
Position
|
Equipment
|
Points
|
1
|
real Madrid
|
56
|
2
|
Girona
|
54
|
3
|
FC Barcelona
|
54
|
4
|
Athletic
|
49
|
5
|
Athletic
|
47
|
6
|
Real society
|
39
|
7
|
Real Betis
|
36
|
8
|
Valencia
|
3. 4
|
9
|
The Palms
|
33
|
10
|
Getafe
|
32
|
eleven
|
Osasuna
|
30
|
12
|
Alavés
|
28
|
13
|
Villarreal
|
27
|
14
|
Vallecano Ray
|
23
|
fifteen
|
Majorca
|
22
|
16
|
Celtic
|
twenty-one
|
17
|
Seville
|
twenty
|
18
|
Cadiz
|
18
|
19
|
Grenade
|
13
|
twenty
|
Almeria
|
10
In the top positions we would see that Real Madrid would continue to be the first classified in LaLiga with 54 points, but the second place would be different, FC Barcelona and Girona would be tied on points, this place being Girona for the Goal Averagge. Barça is the club that has lost the most points due to VAR and without this arbitration system the culé club would be two points behind Real Madrid. The Champions League positions would be completed by Atlético de Madrid as fourth place with 49 points.
In the relegation zone things would continue as they are today. Currently Cádiz, Granada and Almería are the clubs that are in the red lantern of the classification
#LaLiga #classification #matchday #interventions #VAR
