Although the 2022 World Cup in Qatar has just ended and there is still a long way to go for the next World Cup, to be held in 2026 in the US-Canada-Mexico, it is ideal to be able to play thinking about the probable XI of the Argentine team, of Lionel Scaloni? ? ahead of that transcendental contest.
“Dibu” Martínez, an Argentine goalkeeper who plays as a goalkeeper for Aston Villa in the English Premier League, will continue to be the undisputed goalkeeper. At 33 years old at the time, he will have no age issues.
Nahuel Molina, another world champion who established himself as a starter in Qatar, is 28 years old today and will arrive with much more experience on the back and at an age when he can still be established in the elite.
“Cuti”, a central defender who more than fulfilled in Qatar, is also 28 years old and if he continues at this level or even lowers it a bit, it will be enough for him to keep his position.
He alternated in Scaloni’s team that established itself in Qatar, with Otamendi being the starting defender on the left side of the central defense, but every time he had to enter it was important and he will have no problems being on the 2026 squad.
The first surprise: with “Huevo” Acuña” and Nicolás Tagliafico at a high age (although they could arrive), I believe that the former San Lorenzo has not yet shown his highest level and due to natural conditions he could reach the national team and then stay with the post.
A bump. Not because of what Alan Varela plays, who took over Boca’s midfield, but because Leandro Paredes can continue playing quietly for the national team. But I think that the DT that commands the team in four years will give him a place.
Not only will he be the undisputed starter in the team, but he will be one of the 3 most important players in the XI. Enzo Fernández got into the Qatar list almost through the window and ended up being a fundamental part. He is a crack.
He is 32 years old and will arrive in 2026 with just enough age, although if he maintains the physical demands he is exhibiting today, he can reach the next World Cup with Lionel Messi.
The best player in history is 35 years old today and will reach 2026 at 38, turning 39 in full competition. He will not be the explosive Messi of yesteryear, but he is still Messi, number 1. He will surely play more static, but with that peripheral vision that characterizes him, he will have more than enough to continue being the captain and benchmark.
What a piece of player, please! After his four goals in Qatar, where he started as a substitute and finished as the undisputed starter, there is no doubt that the man born in Calchín will also start in 2026.
We put some chips on Lautaro Martínez (now 29 years old) for 2026: although he was far from having a good World Cup, unable to score goals and with more than wet gunpowder, he is an elite scorer, with a winning mentality and You can overcome adversity.
#Argentine #team #form #generational #change
Leave a Reply