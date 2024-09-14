Home policy

From: Ekaterina Yalunina

Press Split

Sahra Wagenknecht has repeatedly called for negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Photomontage) © Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa, Roscongress Foundation/AP/Vyacheslav Viktorov/Marijan Murat

In an interview with the Tagesspiegel, Sahra Wagenknecht explained her position on negotiations with Russia.

Berlin – In an interview with the Daily Mirror has the BSW-Head Sahra Wagenknecht explained her position on negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Wagenknecht proposes offering Putin “a halt to arms deliveries” if the Kremlin chief agrees to an “immediate ceasefire on the current front line”. She explained that “negotiations would then have to be held about what happens in the areas where the Russians are currently located”.

Wagenknecht also supports a referendum under UN supervision in the Donbass and Crimeato clarify which country the people living there want to belong to. However, their statements did not provide any details on how this idea could be put into practice. Many residents of these regions had already fled from Russian occupation years ago or had been expelled. Russian citizens are currently being resettled in these areas.

Wagenknecht: Ukrainian concessions for peace – Woidke accuses her of Kremlin narrative

When asked what concessions the Ukraine Asked what she thinks Russia should do to make peace possible, Wagenknecht said: “It must be prepared to negotiate and make compromises, especially with regard to its goal of NATO membership.” The strategy she criticized of supplying Ukraine with weapons to win the war had failed. Wagenknecht left open whether and what concessions Russia should make.

Wagenknecht has repeatedly been accused of adopting the demands of the Russian president. Brandenburg’s Prime Minister Dietmar Woidke (SPD) recently accused her of supporting parts of the Kremlin narrative. Woidke, on the other hand, advocates support for Ukraine and stresses: “Ukraine is also about us. If we stop supporting it and Putin subjugates the country, there will be a huge wave of refugees. And Europe would not be safer.” (jala)