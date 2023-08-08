For decades, the world’s dominant powers have benefited from large working-age populations that help fuel economic growth.

Meanwhile, particularly young populations in much of the developing world have had limited resources to divert to childrearing, stifling economic opportunity.

But the world’s demographic hotspots are changing, and fast.

Japan had its first big change: by 2013, a quarter of the population was over 65, making Japan the oldest large country in history. Much of Western Europe will follow, with record-breaking populations of older people, and South Korea, Britain and Eastern Europe will follow, along with China.

When that happens, many of today’s low-income countries will have a large working-age workforce for the first time.

“All these changes should never surprise anyone. But they do,” said Mikko Myrskylä, director of the Max Planck Institute for Demographic Research. “And that’s not because we didn’t know. It is because politically it is very difficult to react”.

The projections are clear: by 2050, people over the age of 65 will make up nearly 40 percent of the population in some parts of East Asia and Europe. China alone is projected to have 200 million fewer working-age residents, a larger decline than the population of most countries. An extraordinary number of retirees will depend on a dwindling number of people of working age to support them. In all of recorded history, no country has experienced as much old age as these nations are expected to experience.

As a result, experts predict, things that many richer countries take for granted — like pensions, retirement ages and strict immigration policies — will need to see a change to be sustainable.

The opportunity for many poorer countries is enormous. When birth rates fall, countries can reap a “demographic dividend” as a rising share of workers and fewer dependents fuel economic growth. Adults with smaller families have more free time for education and investment in their children. More women tend to enter the labor force, reinforcing the economic momentum.

As in many young countries, birth rates in Kenya have fallen dramatically in recent years. Women had an average of eight children 50 years ago, but just over three last year. Demographically, that’s similar to South Korea in the mid-1970s. Much of South Asia and Africa now have similar age structures.

A similar jump in the working-age population may explain about a third of the economic growth up to the end of the last century in South Korea, China, Japan and Singapore, according to the best estimates. But without the right policies, a huge working-age population can backfire.

“If you don’t have jobs for people who are entering the workforce, then there’s no guarantee that the demographic dividend is going to happen,” said Carolina Cardona, a health economist at Johns Hopkins University in Maryland who works with the Initiative. Demographic Dividend. Widespread youth unemployment can even threaten stability, as frustrated young people turn to crime in search of better opportunities.

East Asian countries that hit the demographic sweet spot in recent decades had particularly good institutions and policies to harness that potential, said Philip O’Keefe, who directs the Asia Research Center on Aging at the Center of Research Excellence. of ARC Population Aging and previously led reports on aging in East Asia and the Pacific at the World Bank.

Other parts of the world—some in Latin America, for example—had similar age structures to East Asian countries, but haven’t seen the same growth, O’Keefe says. “Demographics are the raw material,” he said. “The dividend is the interaction of raw materials and good policies.”

In most low-income countries, workers are not protected by a strong pension system, O’Keefe said.

“That is clearly not a situation that is going to be socially sustainable 20 years from now when there is a much higher proportion of the elderly population,” he said. “Countries will have to figure out what model of pension system they need to provide some form of adequate financial support in old age.”

Meanwhile, aging rich countries will need to rethink pensions, immigration policies and what life is like in old age.

The change will not be easy. In France, more than a million people have protested in the streets against raising the retirement age from 62 to 64.

But slightly higher fertility rates and more immigration mean that the United States and Australia, for example, will be younger than most other rich countries by 2050.

Despite the problems it can cause, aging is a great achievement.

“We have succeeded in increasing the length of life,” Myrskylä said. “We have reduced premature mortality. We have reached a state where having children is a choice that people make rather than being coerced in some way, forced by social structures to have any number of children.”

But demographic changes loom large.

“What society will look like depends largely on policy choices and behavior change,” O’Keefe said.

By: Lauren Leatherby