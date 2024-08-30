The 2024/25 LaLiga season has been marked by several VAR interventions that have directly influenced the results of some matches. Teams such as Barcelona, Atlético de Madrid and Villarreal have been protagonists of key decisions that have changed the current standings. While VAR has become an indispensable tool to ensure fairness on the pitch, it has also generated debates about how these changes would have affected the competition if it did not exist.
Without VAR, the standings would have changed significantly. Barcelona would still lead the table with 9 points, but Atletico Madrid would have picked up two additional points, moving closer to the top. On the other hand, Villarreal would lose two important points, which would affect their position in the standings. Real Madrid, although not directly affected by VAR, would find themselves in a more competitive situation due to the changes in their rivals’ results.
|
Position
|
Equipment
|
Points
|
1st
|
FC Barcelona
|
9
|
2nd
|
Villarreal
|
7
|
3rd
|
Celtic
|
6
|
4th
|
Atletico Madrid
|
5
|
5th
|
real Madrid
|
5
|
6th
|
Leganes
|
5
|
7th
|
Girona
|
4
|
8th
|
Rayo Vallecano
|
4
|
9th
|
Alaves
|
4
|
10th
|
Athletic
|
4
|
11th
|
Valladolid
|
4
|
12th
|
Osasuna
|
4
|
13th
|
Royal Society
|
3
|
14th
|
Getafe
|
2
|
15th
|
Real Betis
|
2
|
16th
|
Las Palmas
|
2
|
17th
|
Seville
|
2
|
18th
|
Majorca
|
2
|
19th
|
Espanyol
|
1
|
20th
|
Valencia
|
0
|
Position
|
Equipment
|
Points
|
1st
|
FC Barcelona
|
9
|
2nd
|
Celtic
|
7
|
3rd
|
Atletico Madrid
|
7
|
4th
|
real Madrid
|
5
|
5th
|
Villarreal
|
5
|
6th
|
Leganes
|
5
|
7th
|
Girona
|
4
|
8th
|
Alaves
|
4
|
9th
|
Rayo Vallecano
|
4
|
10th
|
Athletic
|
4
|
11th
|
Valladolid
|
4
|
12th
|
Osasuna
|
4
|
13th
|
Royal Society
|
3
|
14th
|
Real Betis
|
2
|
15th
|
Getafe
|
2
|
16th
|
Seville
|
2
|
17th
|
Las Palmas
|
2
|
18th
|
Majorca
|
2
|
19th
|
Espanyol
|
0
|
20th
|
Valencia
|
0
This round, the VAR intervened in three key matches. In the match between Villarreal and Celta de Vigo, the VAR awarded a penalty that allowed Villarreal to win 4-3, instead of drawing. In the match between Atlético de Madrid and Espanyol, it disallowed a goal by Rodrigo Riquelme for offside, leaving the score at 0-0. Finally, in the duel between Barcelona and Rayo Vallecano, the VAR disallowed a goal by Robert Lewandowski for a prior foul, although Barcelona ultimately won the match.
