A sensational blackout, one of those that often occurs in Puerto Rico, was about to frustrate the talk by Cuban writer Mayra Montero at the I International Congress of Writers, which was held this week in the autonomous municipality of Caguas, the heart of the island. But suddenly lights sprouted from the mobiles, as in a massive concert, and the thin and mischievous voice of the writer sounded stronger in that dark improvised communion: the conference went on as if nothing had happened.

At the end of hers, the children’s and youth literature writer Chiki Fabregat lamented by way of apology her ignorance of local creation (if literature for children and adolescents is already unknown, what to say about Caribbean literature, even in the context of Latin American ). Said and done: at the exit of the auditorium she received twenty titles; some from the hands of their authors, others, as a gift from the attending public to remedy that gap. Impossible to live up to the Puerto Ricans: they always give more than expected.

It is hard to describe the enthusiasm with which the audience followed a three-day conference that brought together twenty authors from Peru, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Cuba, Colombia, the Dominican Republic and Spain. Enthusiasm would be saying little: passion and even fervor colluded around the word, in a country, administratively speaking, the United States Commonwealth, which has English as its co-official language, but lives and feels in Spanish.

It is also difficult to summarize the flow of stories, dreams and words that flowed these days in Caguas. Apart from a couple of common threads (the joy of the meeting after two years of the pandemic, the celebration of reading), these are some of the (very many) ideas that writers, readers and booksellers unraveled to the greater glory of literature, the best travel companion imaginable. Organized into thematic areas (children’s and youth literature, history and memory, the impact of covid on literary creation, the act of writing or a writer’s kitchen, among others), the congress, to which this newspaper was invited, showed that literature, which had never left, is officially back.

why write

“If there is something that deeply irritates people, it is that one locks oneself up to write” (Javier Sagarna, novelist and director of the School of Writers). An activity that requires solitude, modesty, tenacity and whose success, moreover, is never guaranteed. Perhaps because “we write to evidence life, to record that we are alive. The story is life and needs the reader’s reception” (Dominican Pedro Antonio Valdez, who was presented as the master of the Caribbean short story). Or because “everything that is written in a novel exists; it is real” (Cuban novelist Karla Suárez). But, in the end, “one can spend two years reflecting on why he writes, and there is no easy answer” (Eduardo Lalo, writer from Puerto Rico). The reasons for writing, many authors agreed, are the same as for reading, but with a substantial difference: “Stop reading is instant death” (Rosa Montero, who presented her latest novel in Caguas, The danger of being sane).

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. subscribe

Rosa Montero presents her latest novel, “The danger of being sane”, this Wednesday at the I International Congress of Writers in Caguas (Puerto Rico). Angel L Matos

The inspiration

Starting from the basis that writing “is not a job, it is a practice, something that is done continuously, like someone who exercises or meditates” (Lalo), what or who summons the writer to creation? Perhaps the complicity of the characters, who grow until they acquire a life of their own: “I fight with them, I get angry and I fall in love with them; I feel attracted to them sometimes to the point of delirium, such as Enrico Caruso”, a real character, recreated and revived by Mayra Montero in the novel as a messenger of yours. “When we are writing a novel we have no better accomplices than the characters.” The authors’ brotherhood assumes their choking -the most common is the Ulises of Joyce – and defends her vivid creatures to the ardor, “the characters are people you have met during the writing, and the maturity [creadora] it is letting them tell you the story” (Montero).

The Cuban novelist, based in Puerto Rico, Mayra Montero reflects on writing in times of pandemic, this Thursday in the auditorium of the Center for Fine Arts in Caguas. Angel L Matos

Film and other influences

“Cinema is a great accomplice of writers. The messenger, by Joseph Losey, is the seed of all my novels since I saw it, I have always written that same novel” (Mayra Montero). “Music nourishes me, as important in life as reading. That’s why I can’t write while listening to her” (Rosa Montero). The Mexican Guillermo Arriaga, Alfaguara 2020 award for his novel save the fire and creator of the films loves dogs, 21 grams either Babel, among others, has apostatized from celluloid to give himself over to literature and tell: “Those of us who tell stories, and I think any writer here will share this with me, if we don’t do it they stay in our throats, they rust”. The work of one of the most cited writers as inspiration, William Faulkner, is inseparable from cinema, those communicating vessels that Arriaga knows so well. If “you learn a lot from bad books, what you shouldn’t do” (Rosa Montero), the lesson of film writing goes further: “A good script saves a movie, never the other way around” (Arriaga). Of the literary adaptations to the cinema, only City of Godof the Brazilian Fernando Meirelles, approves with a note, according to the Mexican.

Race and representation

“Caribbean literature has been made invisible.” Afro-descendant Mayra Santos-Febres, in her dual role as academic and writer, stressed the need to write from race, “to open spaces for people like me, or discover them. We need more texts that talk about race,” said the Puerto Rican author, a victim, she stressed, of a “systemic racism” that does not even allow her to check the only box with which she would identify herself (Afro-descendant) on the U.S. forms, despite the fact that “In the United States, one lives overdetermined because of the color of the skin, as the murder of George Floyd demonstrated” at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis in 2020. “Literature has no gender or color, but those of us who write do,” said the Puerto Rican writer. Amen.

‘Superstars’

Two authors, Rosa Montero and Guillermo Arriaga, monopolized the flashes of the congress. But not the attention, evenly distributed among all the authors, and that the talented discretion and fine sense of humor of the Peruvian Iván Thays managed to appraise. Thays contrasted his office life, “with a jacket, from 9 to 5”, like illustrious literary figures such as Pessoa or Cavafis, to the creative anarchy of other colleagues (although some confessed that to put together a book they need diagrams and organization charts), and accurately described the disease that afflicts all writers and readers in the world, the literatosis, chronic and hopeless ailment. “Illness and literature serve to discover our ghosts,” said Colombian Pilar Quintana, winner of the 2021 Alfaguara novel prize for the abysses, a story about the loss of innocence, torn to shreds by oppression and violence. The dark side of Colombia, in a game of quicksilver that goes from gender violence to war, and vice versa.

From the left, Mayra Santos-Febres, Tere Dávila, Pilar Quintana, Iván Thays, Silverio Pérez and the moderator, José Luis Fajardo, this Thursday at a round table. Angel L. Matos

Fiction as a reflection (or not) of History

A historical novel must not be reliable to the extreme; enough that it is plausible. So, in order not to Google the details of a fact, literature eases the task by giving it the wings of fiction. “With fiction we enter other territories. We do not need to verify historical data” (Karla Suárez, author of the hero’s son, a novel about the participation of Cubans in the war in Angola). “It took me many years to talk about the war in Angola. Writing about certain historical events that we lived through and that left traces on us can hurt us. Because when we write it is as if we were living and there are experiences that we do not want to relive. At least not right away.”

The paper book is very much alive

Who said dead? The paper book, like the novel, is in very good health, despite the doomsayers who predicted the end of both (also the end of history, and there it goes). José González, editor and bookseller and brother of the pioneer Norberto González, an institution on the island and to whom the congress was dedicated, denied the majority. “You read more in Spanish than in English. And read more, in general: first the hurricane Mary [2017] and then the pandemic stimulated reading and therefore the book market. But this book fair [paralela al congreso] It has broken records: we have sold about 25% more”. The books arrive on the island – eight million inhabitants, five of them in the diaspora – under the cabotage flag: necessarily, from the US, like any other product, “but printed and bought in Spain, Chile, Argentina, Colombia…” . The pandemic has tripled costs, there is hardly any paper and it is very expensive, but Puerto Rico is an example to encourage reading: “Paper books do not pay taxes. Yes, e-books do. There is also a special rate for sending books.

Corollary: after the blackout against which the powerful generator of the Caguas Fine Arts Center could do nothing, where the congress and the book fair were held, hundreds of students who had not been able to make it to the talk on children’s and youth literature, paraded in Silence in the stands to listen to the latest reflections on “a genre that is not a genre, such as police or science fiction, because it contains them all” (Chiqui Fabregat). Thanks to the efforts of the organizers and their fight against the elements, the young people arrived in time to applaud the lecture by the award-winning Spanish author. Puerto Rican Santos-Febres had already warned about it the day before: “[Los puertorriqueños] We have a tough fight.” On stage, the US flag, placed next to that of Puerto Rico and those of the other six countries of the participants, attended as a stone guest, without moving a single fold, to the magical celebration of the word. In Spanish.