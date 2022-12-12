To put an end to the endless series of problems at the Tax Authorities, Wopke Hoekstra decided to cut the service into three in 2020. The costly operation only exacerbated the problems for the tax authorities, reporter Derk Stokmans noticed. And that is exactly what Hoekstra employees had already warned about.

