This Saturday will be a day with hot environment, clear to partly cloudy skies and limited conditions for rain in Mexico City, according to the Weather forecast today November 26, 2022.

The Secretariat for Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection (SGIRPC) announced that it did not there is a severe weather forecast for this Saturday or for low temperatures or rainfall.

And it is that this Saturday, hundreds of people from the capital will travel to different areas of the country’s capital to witness the match between Mexico and Argentina in the Qatar 2022 World Cup, such as at the Monument to the Revolution or in restaurants.

So don’t worry about bad weather conditions. In fact, the temperature will oscillate between 16 and 21 degrees Celcius with a maximum of 24 degrees Celciuswhich will drop to 12 degrees Celcius at dawn tomorrow.

The air quality is regular with average values ​​of 90 points and PM10. The wind will be from the South component from 15 to 30 km/h with gusts of up to 40 km/h.

Weather Edomex November 26, 2022:

The National Meteorological System forecasts sky with scattered clouds and mist during the morning of this Saturday, November 26 in the Mexican territory.

It is also anticipated a increased cloudiness in the afternoon, probability of isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm) the State of Mexico and in Mexico City.

The temperature estimates between 13 to 24 degrees Celcius with a maximum of 26 degrees Celcius.

The south component wind from 10 to 20 km/h with gusts of up to 35 km/h.