About to say goodbye to this year, the weather forecast today December 30, 2022 reports a slight improvement in weather conditions as the temperature will have a slight increase compared to the last few days despite the cold snap expected until New Year in Mexico City.

At dawn, the low temperatures between 1 to 3 degrees Celcius with possible frost will predominate in Álvaro Obregón, Cuajimalpa, Magdalena Contreras, Milpa Alta and Tlalpanwhere the Orange alert.

On the other hand, the yellow alert takes place at upper parts of the Tláhuac and Xochimilco municipalitiesespecially in a schedule from: 05 to 07:00 hours.

From then on, take the first part of this Friday calmly since the the sky will be partly cloudy to cloudy with the high possibility of some isolated light showers during the afternoon and evening.

The thermometer will read temperatures between 14 to 18 degrees Celcius with a maximum of 21 degrees Celciusdescending to 15 degrees Celcius at nightfall today and at 10 degrees Celcius at dawn on December 31, 2023.

With average values ​​of 74 points and PM10, the air quality is fair according to the most recent report at the time of the Secretariat for Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection (SGIRPC).

The wind will be from the Northeast component from 15 to 30 km/h. We invite you to be aware of the notices of the Multi-Risk Early Warning System in case of any last-minute changes.

Weather Edomex December 30, 2022:

The National Meteorological System (SMN) forecasts cold to very cold environment at dawn this Friday, December 30, 2022 with the possibility of frost in the highlands of the State of Mexico.

As the day progresses, conditions of cloudy sky, with probability of isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm) in Mexico City and the State of Mexico, which could be accompanied by electric shocks.

The maximum temperature in the territory made up of 125 municipalities will be between 20 to 22 degrees Celcius.

The south component wind from 10 to 20 km/h with gusts of up to 40 km/h