The arrival of Christmas brought bad weather to start the week, which will be characterized by low temperatures, very cold environment Y light rain during the afternoon and evening in Mexico City.

In the morning they will continue a significant decrease in the thermometer with temperatures between 1 to 8 degrees Celciuswhose prognosis finally modified the activation of the Orange alert So he focused on the Coyoacan City Hall.

While the yellow alert was activated for Iztacalco, Iztapalapa, La Magdalena Contreras, Tlalpan and Venustiano Carranza.

This Monday there will be cloudy sky with isolated light rains during the afternoon and eveningaccording to weather forecast today December 26, 2022.

The Secretariat for Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection registers regular air quality with average values ​​of 97 points and PM 2.5.

The thermometer will read temperatures between 10 to 16 degrees Celcius with a maximum of 19 degrees Celciuswhich will drop to 13 degrees Celcius at nightfall this Monday.

The temperature will drop so much that dawn of tomorrow December 27, 2022 are anticipated up to 8 degrees Celsius.

The wind will blow from the West component from 15 to 30 km/h with gusts of up to 40 km/h.

Weather Edomex December 26, 2022:

The National Meteorological System (SMN) forecasts cold to very cold environment at dawn this Monday, December 26, 2022, which even does not rule out the possibility of frost and fog banks in high parts of the region.

conditions of partly cloudy sky with probability of isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm) in Mexico City and the State of Mexico.

As well as the probability for the falling snow and/or sleet at elevations above 2,600 meters above sea level in Querétaro, Hidalgo, Puebla, Tlaxcala, the State of Mexico and Mexico City during the early hours of Monday.

We invite you to read:

The north component wind from 10 to 20 km/h with gusts of up to 40 km/h.