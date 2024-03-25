Presidential elections will be held this year in both the United States and Mexico, and One of the issues of great relevance for both nations is immigration policy. In recent years, there has been an important debate regarding the role that Mexico plays in terms of stopping illegal immigrants arriving at the southern border of the United States and now that the Mexican president is about to finish his duties, he reflected on the regard.

The Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has spoken regarding generate policies that address the fundamental causes why migrants seek to arrive illegally in the United States.

But The Mexican president has also been important in helping contain migrants seeking to reach the United States. Last year, following a record 250,000 migrants at the southern border, President Biden called his Mexican counterpart to ask him to help contain the growing number of people. A month later, the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol reported that the number of crossings had dropped by 50 percent.

To talk about what he expects once he leaves office, the president held an interview with the media 60 minutes and spoke about the debate that continues regarding the Mexico – United States border. He insisted that The North American country will not be able to contain the migration crisis if the fundamental causes are not addressed.

When asked about former President Donald Trump's statements about closing the border or continuing with the construction of the border wall if he becomes president again, he said he is lying.

The above since, Despite their ideological differences, she formed a positive working and personal relationship with him. “We understood each other very well, we signed an economic agreement, a trade agreement that has been favorable for both people, for both nations. He knows it and so does President Biden,” said López Obrador.

López Obrador ends his term in December 2024. Photo:Reuters Share

The Mexican president speaks about the drug problem

Another topic that was discussed during the interview was the fact that Mexico is accused of being the main source of fentanyl and other illegal drugs that reach the United Statesaccording to official information from the State Department of the North American nation.

About the topic President López Obrador pointed out that fentanyl is also produced in the United States and Canada and that most of the chemicals for its production come from Asia.

He emphasized that his policy in this regard has been invest in university scholarships and employment programs to keep young people away from cartels and that thanks to this, public safety indices have improved.