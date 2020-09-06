This week, the events related to the Indo-China tension and the trend of the Kovid-19 epidemic will determine the direction of the domestic stock markets. The sell-off of investors, discouraged from rising tensions along the Indo-China border, with the pressure of a steep decline of around 24 per cent in the country’s economic growth rate in the first quarter of the current financial year and the continued increase in the number of corona virus victims The domestic stock witnessed heavy selling last week. The market is expected to remain under pressure due to these factors dominating the market next week as well. Many stock market analysts have expressed their opinion that the macro-economic data that has come out during the last week shows that the path of revival is still long.

The Sensex broke 1,110 points last week.

Last week, the 30-share BSE Sensex was down 1,110 points or 2.81 percent. On the other hand, the National Stock Exchange Nifty lost 314 points or 2.7 percent. Analysts said the gross domestic product (GDP) figures for the first quarter of the current fiscal year have come down significantly. Apart from this, production of basic industries has also decreased. This led investors to be cautious during the week.

Market watch now on signs of improvement in economy

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. Siddharth Khemka, Head of Retail Research, said, “Going forward, there will be sector or share-based activities in the market. The possibility of inter-profit booking cannot be ruled out. The market is now looking at positive signs of improvement in the economy. Apart from this, the announcement related to the stimulus package in America will also be watched. He said that along with this, investors will also keep an eye on developments related to Indo-China border tension.

With the situation in eastern Ladakh tense, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has given a clear message to his Chinese counterpart General Wei Fengi that China should strictly respect the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and not unilaterally try to change the status quo. He stressed that India is committed to protecting its sovereignty and integrity. The defense minister gave this message at the first high-level face-to-face meeting between the two countries following tensions that erupted in eastern Ladakh in early May.

The market has lost its momentum

Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Financial Services, said, “There will be uncertainty in the market this week. This uncertainty will range from global economic data to the India-China border tension. Nair said that from the point of view of the near future, the market has lost its momentum. Explain that due to the lockdown imposed to deal with Corona virus infection, the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate fell to minus 23.9 percent in the current fiscal quarter from April to June, the biggest decline in 40 years. . According to the quarterly figures of GDP released by the Central Statistics Office, the rate was 5.2 percent in the same period of the previous fiscal. Economic activity in the country had come to a complete halt due to the lockdown.

Increasing cases of Kovid-19 will also impact

Meanwhile, the number of Kovid-19 infections in India has crossed 41 lakhs after a record 90,632 cases a day. According to Health Ministry data, the epidemic in the country has so far claimed 70,626 lives. In the last 24 hours, 1,065 more people have died due to this epidemic. Most experts believe that India-China tensions, rising cases of Kovid-19 and developments related to global markets will decide the direction of the stock markets this week. Investors will also be watching the data on industrial production (IIP) released on Friday.