Highlights: Total cases of corona virus infection exceeded three lakhs in Delhi

Speed ​​of new cases has increased, about 1 lakh patients appeared in just 29 days

On Thursday, 2726 cases were reported and the total number of patients crossed 3 lakh.

new Delhi

The number of corona infected patients in Delhi has crossed 3 lakh. It took 126 days for the number of patients to cross one lakh, but then it took only 65 days to reach one to two lakh. Two to three lakh patients appeared in just 29 days. Talking about new cases, 2726 cases were reported on Thursday and the total number of patients reached 3,00,833 beyond 3 lakh.

The first case of Kovid came to Delhi on 2 March. On July 6, the number of infected patients had crossed 100,000. On 9 September, the number of patients reached two lakhs and now on 8 October this number has crossed three lakhs.

53,322 samples examined in 24 hours

According to the report, 53,322 samples were examined in Delhi in the last 24 hours. Of this, 5.11 percent were found to be sample positive, but in the meantime, 2643 patients in Delhi were cured of the virus. It is a matter of some concern that 37 patients died in the meantime and now the death toll has reached 5653.

1.88 percent death rate

The death rate is 1.88 percent and the average of those who died in the last 10 days has been recorded at 1.37 percent. The overall infection rate in Delhi is 8.66 percent. According to the report, a total of 22,232 patients of Corona are active in Delhi at present. Of these, 5270 patients are admitted in hospitals, while 12,890 patients are in home isolation.