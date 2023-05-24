This Monday, the directors of the Mexican Soccer Federation and the owners of the 18 national soccer clubs met to discuss issues related to the grand final of Aztec football between Chivas and Tigres, in addition to the changes in the format for the tournament. Opening 2023.
One of the main issues was the controversy caused by the classification of Santos Laguna, a team that entered the league as 13th place, this because Querétaro was fined and could not participate in the Fiesta Grande being tenth in the competition.
How will the playoffs be played with the new format?
The repechage was not canceled and will continue for the start of Opening 2023, although it will have modifications. For example, from place 1 to 6 they will enter the league directly, while from 7 to 10 they go to the play-offs, thus having only two games and not four as in previous editions.
How many foreigners will be able to play per club?
Another of the themes and modifications is about foreigners. Now there will be 7 on the field and 9 per squad. In addition to the disappearance of the sub-20, to now form the sub-23 to compete in the Expansion League.
Prize for the best place in the general
Finally, it was reported that the team that gets the most points in a season will be rewarded, that is, both in the Opening and in the Closing. The winner will receive an economic incentive, as well as a direct pass to the Concacaf Champions League, as well as to the round of 32 of the Leagues Cup.
