After the new Minister of Health, Carla Vizzotti, announced on Tuesday that the vaccines from the Chinese laboratory Sinopharm that will arrive in the country this Thursday will be aimed at immunizing teachers across the country, his peer from the Education portfolio, Nicolás Trotta, expanded on the details of how they plan to advance in that campaign.

Vizzotti led the meeting of the Federal Council of Health (CoFeSa) with the Ministers of Health of all the provinces, where exposed the plan that your area has planned for the upcoming shipment of Chinese vaccines.

Trotta, for his part, spread the order of priorities that the Government intends to respect, a point that they will endeavor to highlight in the coming days, after the VIP Vaccination scandal, which ejected former minister Ginés González García from the cabinet.

According to the statement released by the Ministry of Education, the staging of the vaccination plan for teachers would have five five stages:

In the first instance it will be the turn of the direction and management staff, the supervision and inspection. It is estimated to be a group with a average age at risk. It will also include entry-level teachers -includes maternal cycle-, to those of first cycle of primary level (1st, 2nd and 3rd grade) and those of special education. all of them, return to face-to-face work or, as the statement maintains, to be “in front of students.” This is an estimated universe of 457,694 education workers. To this group vaccination would begin next week, according to what was exposed by Vizzotti.

In a second section, the teaching support staff Y all other personnel without teaching appointment but who work in educational establishments of compulsory levels, in different areas and services: office, administration, technical services, general services, and equivalents. There they calculate a universe of 247,413 workers to be vaccinated.

The third stage will correspond to the teachers “in front of students” primary level, of the second cycle grades 4-6 and 7, as appropriate. There will be 148,692 teachers there to immunize.

The secondary level teachers and permanent education for young people and adult at all levels they will be the focus of the fourth stage of the plan. Also they professional training instructors. They calculate a universe of 331,099 people.

Finally, in the last group of priorities will be the teachers and non-teachers of institutes of higher education and universities. A universe of 273,185 workers.

Official sources confirm that the vaccination campaign will begin on some undefined day next week. It would be launched together, in the different provinces, with a federal bias.

Between teaching and non-teaching staff, the calculation released by the Ministry of Education covers more than 1,450,000 workers, so it is discounted that the Government will need more doses than it is already guaranteed with the purchase in China.

While the Aerolineas Argentinas flight that departed this Tuesday to China will return next Thursday with 904 thousand doses. “In the next few days, by means of a line flight, 96 thousand more doses will arrive, that complete the 1,000,000 doses purchased by the national government “they said in the statement.

Total, It will be 48 hours of operation with a stopover in Madrid, plus the loading time at the Beijing International Airport, and the flight is expected to land again in Buenos Aires on Thursday night.

