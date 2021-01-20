France Télévisions journalist Emmanuelle Lagarde is live from Washington, Wednesday, January 20, where the inauguration ceremony of Joe Biden, as president, will take place. Kamala Harris, she will serve as vice-president. “Basics will begin at 6 p.m., with Joe Biden taking the oath”, Indicates the special envoy.

His inaugural speech will follow, “pronounced under the sign of the gathering”. Joe Biden is in a hurry to break with the policies of his predecessor. Her team announced that she would take, “as of today, several decrees”, Continues Emmanuelle Lagarde. The first will enshrine the return of the United States in the Paris agreements, devoted to the climate. Another will make the wearing of a mask compulsory in all federal buildings. Support measures for the most disadvantaged are also announced.

