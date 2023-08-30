Following the announcement that President Ali Bongo won a third term in the country’s presidential elections, the military announced today, Wednesday, the cancellation of the election results, the dissolution of the constitution and the seizure of power.

Gabon is a net exporter of oil, and it is a member of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), as it enjoyed full membership in the oil organization in 1975, but ended its membership in 1995, and joined again to the organization on July 1, 2016.

Gabon’s oil industry began to gain attention in 1931 when several oil deposits were discovered in the vicinity of the capital, Libreville.

Gabon’s production ceiling, approved by OPEC, does not exceed 181,000 barrels of oil per day, while its daily production capacity does not exceed 210,000 barrels per day. The country’s reserves of crude oil are nearly two billion barrels.

The international energy advisor, Amer Al-Shobaki, told “Sky News Arabia Economy” that “although Gabon is ranked among the largest oil producers and exporters on the African continent and has crude oil reserves of about two billion barrels, its production ceiling approved by OPEC does not It exceeds 180,000 barrels of oil per day, so this amount does not have a significant impact on the global oil market, meaning that the interruption of oil exports from Gabon will have a very small and limited impact on prices, because Gabon is a member of OPEC and its share of the total OPEC production. + slim”.

But certainly the oil export sector in Gabon will affect the country’s gross domestic product and its economic reality and social life, because oil production constitutes between 45 to 50 percent of its domestic product and constitutes between 80 to 90 percent of the value of its exports. Oil exports in Gabon, the country’s economy will be greatly affected because oil is one of the most important exports besides manganese,” according to Shobaki.

As for natural gas, the international energy consultant believes that “there are companies investing in Gabon in liquefied natural gas (such as Italian Eni and Anglo-French Brinco) and it was expected that production would start in the year 2025, as Gabon has reserves of 1.2 trillion cubic feet of natural gas and it was expected that In the year 2025, it produces about 70,000 tons of liquefied gas annually.. Although this amount is small, most of it is likely to go to Europe, and therefore it was part of Europe’s dependence on gas in the future, and therefore will slightly affect Europe’s gas imports.

“In general, the volume of gas production in Gabon is small and does not significantly affect global prices,” according to Shobaki.

In turn, the international oil expert, Dr. Mamdouh Salameh, said in his interview with “Sky News Arabia Economy”: “The Gabon coup will not have a significant impact on oil prices or the global oil market, and the reason is that Gabon is a small oil producer, and then the country’s oil reserves reach Two billion barrels, which, by the standards of the major oil-producing countries, is a very small amount.”

Dr. Salama believes that Gabon’s oil production, which does not exceed 210 thousand barrels per day, may be sufficient as a source of income for a small African country, in addition to its large production of manganese, which is a major source of the country’s exports.

The international oil expert stresses that Gabon’s limited gas production will not affect prices in the global market.