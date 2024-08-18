On Sunday, intensive travel diplomacy began again in the Middle East. American Secretary of State Antony Blinken was expected in Israel, while new negotiating teams set off for Doha and Cairo to discuss “technical issues.” At the end of last week, a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and an exchange of hostages for Palestinian prisoners were discussed in the capital of Qatar. Sources from the mediators had previously said that this was the “last chance” for an agreement between Israel and Hamas for the foreseeable future.