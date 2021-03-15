We may not know much about the exact time when we will be able to safely resume international travel, or when countries will begin to lift their travel restrictions to combat the outbreak of the new Corona virus.

But what we do know is that the travel will be fundamentally different, according to Bloomberg News. Airlines, airports, cruise lines and hotels will need to develop their services and adhere to new guidelines on social distancing, cleaning, sterilization and catering services.

Transparency will become a necessity. Airlines will need to change their fares in order to accommodate fewer passengers at one time, which could cause the summer holidays to become more expensive, if that happens in the first place.

The wealthier people should be looked at in order to determine the future direction of unnecessary travel, as the wealthy have the ability to overcome many problems during the post-pandemic period, whether through private flying or fully booking hotel rooms, which prevents space sharing. with the others.

However, in the foreseeable future the travel of the rich will be restricted to domestic travel only.

And according to the National Institutes of Health, simply planning a trip in the future can result in great euphoria.

The losses of the tourism industry are expected to reach 3.3 trillion dollars, if the decline in international travel for recreational purposes continues until late March.

On the other hand, Bloomberg News reported that the average daily number of travelers that the Transportation Security Administration examined at US airports during the period from the first to the 27th of July of 2020 has decreased by 75 percent from the previous year.

The consequences of the downturn in the travel industry, which usually accounts for 10 percent of the global economy, could reach the farthest reaches of the world. Every trip someone takes has a “domino effect” on consumption, because it directs dollars to airlines, hoteliers and restaurant owners, taxi drivers, craftsmen, tour guides, and shopkeepers, to name just a few.

The outbreak of the Corona pandemic has put a third of all tourism jobs at risk, according to airlines around the world that they need an estimated $ 200 billion for financial bailouts.

And although countries have begun to raise decisions to stay indoors, and cautiously reopen tourist sites to local (and sometimes regional) visitors, the $ 1.7 trillion tourism industry expects to record annual losses of up to 80 percent, according to a report issued last July. For the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development. It is possible that the ratio is greatly inflated, the longer the duration of international travel for recreational purposes is affected. Any improvement in this sector will have a major impact.

According to Bloomberg, according to data from the World Travel and Tourism Council, every one percent increase in the number of international arrivals adds $ 7.33 billion to the cumulative global GDP. This has proven virtually impossible to do, because fears of a second wave of virus outbreaks are hurting any progress made on nearly every continent.