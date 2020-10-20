Highlights: Need to think afresh about manufacturing in India

There should be as much focus on bricks as on clicks.

Ambani said that he wants to make India a digital society

new Delhi

Mukesh Ambani, the richest man from Asia and India, says that to accelerate growth, India needs to rethink its manufacturing sector. On Monday evening, Ambani said on the occasion of the online release of a book that there is a need to rethink and redefine manufacturing in India. He was asked how India can make its manufacturing sector more competitive. He said that there should be as much focus on bricks as on clicks.

Mukesh Ambani, chairman of the country’s most valuable company Reliance Industries (RIL), made the remarks at a time when the Modi government is trying to revive the Corona-stricken economy. This year GDP is headed for a historic decline. The lockdown imposed to prevent the outbreak of Kovid-19 hit the industry badly and millions of people lost their jobs.

Do you want to leave a legacy

When asked what he wants to leave behind in the legacy, Ambani said he wants to make India a digital society, boost the country’s education system and transform the energy sector to reduce dependence on fossil fuels Want to