The European coronavirus certificate will enter into force on July 1, although it could be brought forward to next Wednesday, to facilitate travel within the European Union (EU) despite the pandemic. Vaccines, tests, immunity: How will it work?

“The EU Digital COVID Certificate”, official name of the health passport, it will be recognized throughout the European bloc and is free.

There are three possibilities: certifies that the person is vaccinated against covid-19, that they tested negative for PCR or antigens, or that they are immune after suffering the disease.

The validity dates of the tests are not harmonized, it depends on the Member States.

To show that they are immunized, a person can provide a positive PCR test revealing your infection. The duration of immunity is a maximum of 180 days, but countries can reduce it.

Serological tests They are not yet considered as very reliable to certify immunity, but it is planned to evaluate it in the first four months of application of the regulation.

Are accepted the four vaccines approved by the EU: Pfizer / BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson.

It is not required, but people can be accepted with vaccines used in the EU (Sputnik V in Hungary) or approved by the WHO (Sinopharm).

Has a QR code with an electronic signature that reveals its authenticity, legible in all EU countries. It can be presented to the competent authorities in digital format on a ‘smartphone’ or printed on paper.

Member States decide whether to integrate this certificate into their application for national tracing or they use a different one.

The certificate will contain only “strictly necessary” personal data, in accordance with European regulations (RGPD). This data will not be shared between countries, except for the key that verifies its authenticity that must be transmitted.

The retention of said data will be prohibited by countries of transit or destination.

In principle yes, but there will be exceptions, if the situation in the traveler’s place of origin deteriorates, by the appearance of a variant, for example.

30 countries

In this case, the country of destination must notify the other Member States and the European Commission 48 hours before introducing new restrictions, as well as its duration.

Travelers can consult the site “Re-open EU” where are the conditions in different European countries.

The regulation applies to free movement, but Member States can decide use it for other purposes (concerts, festivals, etc.), according to their laws.

In general, children and adolescents will not be vaccinated by the summer (boreal), and a negative test may be required.

It will be applied in 30 countries (the 27 of the EU, plus Iceland, Norway and Liechtenstein).

Were made successful technical tests in 18 countries, verifying that they can connect with the gateway configured by the EU.

The digital certificate will be effective on July 1 for a period of one year.

A transition period of six weeks is planned for countries that are not prepared to issue certificates following the European model. During this, the others must accept national documents that contain the data required at European level.

The EU holds talks with several third countries, such as Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States, and also with international organizations such as the WHO and air transport associations for reciprocal recognition and interoperability.

